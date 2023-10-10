The FSB accused the former Minister of Forestry of Tyva of receiving 400 thousand rubles. bribes

Employees of the FSB department for the Republic of Tyva accused the former Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources of receiving a bribe in the amount of 400 thousand rubles through an intermediary. The Investigative Committee reported this to Lenta.ru.

The ex-official was charged under Part 5 of Article 290 (“Taking a bribe on a large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Investigators have also opened a criminal case against his accomplice.

According to the department, in May 2022, the former minister received a bribe from representatives of the autonomous institution in the amount of 400 thousand rubles with the help of an intermediary. For the specified amount, the official promised to provide patronage in favor of the organization.

