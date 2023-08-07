The FSB can search the houses and cars of Russians without a court decision, according to operational data

On August 7, the order of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia came into force regarding the conduct of public operational-search activities (including searches) without a court decision in exceptional cases. Details on how the new powers of the special services will affect the lives of Russians can be found in the Lenta.ru article.

The order, signed by FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, is an addition to the law “On operational-search activity”, which lists all the grounds for conducting an inspection of premises, buildings, structures, terrain and vehicles.

The new order gives the right to intelligence officers “to conduct an examination that limits the constitutional right of citizens to the inviolability of their homes” – the FSB will have to notify the court about it within 24 hours.

According to the order, in urgent cases, permission to search without a court order can be issued by the director of the FSB of Russia, his deputies, heads of departments or directorates of the special services, their deputies or heads of territorial security agencies, heads of security agencies in the troops, as well as border agencies.

FSB will have enough operational data to conduct searches

The order, signed by Alexander Bortnikov, specifically states that a search without a court decision can be based on operational information that a crime is being committed in the dwelling or that people are hiding there who pose a threat to the state, military, economic, informational or environmental security of Russia.

See also Editorial Nuclear power cannot be rejected if the climate is to be protected Another reason for a search is information that there are people hiding from the investigation and court in the house or apartment.

Searches themselves without a court decision can also be carried out on behalf of investigators and interrogators in criminal cases, requests from law enforcement agencies, as well as foreign and international law enforcement organizations in accordance with international treaties.

At the same time, if at the time of the arrival of law enforcement officers the owner is in the room or car, the guests in uniform are obliged to present to him the decision of the head who issued the sanction for the search. However, in special cases, FSB officers can conduct a search even without the decision of their superiors and notify him after the fact.

In the State Duma, the order of the FSB was called protection against arbitrariness

Among other things, the new order, signed by the director of the FSB, gives intelligence officers the right to seize suspicious documents, objects and materials, as well as film searches and involve witnesses. In the State Duma, the new powers of the FSB have already been called protection against arbitrariness.

The clearer the regulation, the less arbitrariness Ernest ValeevFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption

Valeev also pointed out that the police, in exceptional cases, have the same powers. In turn, lawyer and former military investigator Roman Bondarenko, in an interview with Lenta.ru, noted that FSB investigators could have carried out searches before without a court order.

At the same time, within 24 hours after the search, they had to submit documents to the prosecutor – and he applied to the court for a sanction. Bondarenko does not rule out that this order may give the same powers to FSB operatives, making it easier for them to conduct searches in cars and apartments.

The FSB order does not carry anything new – it is aimed at reducing the formalism in the search procedure in order to increase the detection of crimes. After all, the courts have always issued sanctions for these searches. Alexander Mikhailovretired Major General of the FSB

Alexander Mikhailov does not link the FSB order with the conduct of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, against the backdrop of which sabotage activity has increased in Russia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also has the right to search without a court order.

For the first time, the development of a new order of the FSB of Russia became known in May – then the draft document appeared on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

Before it came into force, the police had exclusive rights to violate the inviolability of private property guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Police officers can enter housing to save lives and property during emergencies and riots, as well as to suppress crimes and catch suspects. Owners in their absence at the time of penetration are notified of it within 24 hours. In other cases, the law requires a court decision to carry out operational measures.

As Vladislav Shurkhovetsky, lawyer of the Moscow bar association Borodin and Partners, notes in an interview with Lenta.ru, today searches without a court decision in urgent cases are recognized by the courts as legal in almost 100 percent of cases.