FSB: a young man received 2.5 years for false mining of 800 objects in the Russian Federation and Belarus

A 19-year-old Russian citizen was sentenced to 2.5 years for false mining of over 800 objects in the country and in Belarus. About it TASS reported the public relations center of the FSB of Russia.

The young man’s criminal activities were stopped as a result of joint actions of Russian and Belarusian special services.

According to the FSB, a Russian sent letters with false terrorist threats in 2021 from email addresses of foreign domains. They were received by 395 recipients in 37 regions of Russia and 450 objects in Belarus.

The young man was detained in Omsk.