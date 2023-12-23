FSB: NATO used data on GRU satellites transmitted by Safronov to the Czech Republic

NATO used data on the GRU satellite constellation, transmitted by the former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, Ivan Safronov, to Czech citizen Martin Larysh. About this as part of a special report on the TV channel “Russia 24” stated Deputy Head of the 1st Department of the FSB Investigation Department Alexander Chaban.

According to him, Safronov, who is serving a 22-year sentence for treason, sent information to a person whom Russian intelligence services consider to be an employee of Czech intelligence about what kind of resource the said satellites have when they undergo flight and space tests and actually do not work “at full capacity.”

“For NATO, which used Czech intelligence, it was important to understand the state of these satellites now,” Chaban explained.

Earlier, he said that a former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, convicted in a treason case, passed on secret information about the progress of Russia’s ground operation in Syria in 2015 to German intelligence.