In Russia, the first sentence was passed for disrupting the state defense order, the head of the defense industry enterprise was convicted

The Bataysk City Court has sentenced Anatoly Mikhalin, head of the military-industrial complex (OPK) enterprise “OKTB Vector” for abuse of power in the execution of the state defense order. About it RAPSI reported in the press service of the FSB department in the Rostov region.

The defendant was found guilty under Article 201.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abuse of authority in the execution of a state defense order that entailed grave consequences”). He was sentenced to a suspended sentence in connection with a full confession of guilt and compensation for the damage caused. The verdict came into force.

This is the first sentence in Russia under Article 201.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In September last year, amendments were made to the Criminal Code of Russia in terms of responsibility for disrupting the execution of the state defense order.

The court found that Mikhalin deliberately included fictitious costs in the cost of production of the state defense order for two years.