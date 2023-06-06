The FSB has revealed Ukraine’s plans to carry out a terrorist attack in Russia with a “dirty bomb”.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was preparing a terrorist attack in Russia using a “dirty bomb” containing radioactive substances. About it informed FSB of Russia.

The Russian special services learned about these plans during the investigation of the sabotage, which was being prepared by Ukraine at the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo region.

For sabotage on the territory of Russia, an air squadron was created

According to the FSB, at the direction of the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, an air unit was created, whose light aircraft were supposed to supply sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Russia with bombs. They were planned to be used for dumping on fuel and energy complex (FEC) facilities. The coordination of the squadron was entrusted to military unit No. 3449 with the code name “Legion”.

Its pilots managed to make five sorties to the territory of Russia, as a result of which the fuel and energy complex facilities in the areas bordering Ukraine were damaged.

Two Ukrainian pilots were detained and they confessed.

Kyiv discussed the possibility of transferring small portable nuclear charges to Russia

The detainees Shimansky and Morozov said during interrogation that during the preparation of sabotage, the use of a “dirty bomb” was discussed.

It was planned to plant several explosive devices with delay timers and detonate them at the same time on the territory of Russia. If successful, the area would become unsuitable for human habitation.

On April 5, the border department of the FSB of Russia reported that a Ukrainian light aircraft had crashed in the Bryansk region near the village of Butovsk. The pilot of the aircraft tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, but was detained by Russian border guards. It turned out to be 67-year-old citizen of Ukraine Alexander Morozov. He learned to fly at the age of 50. Until 2014, the Ukrainian bought a plane and a land plot on which he equipped an airfield. In 2018, Morozov starred in a video where he said that in 2014 his “worldview changed” and he, along with the co-pilot of the downed plane, began to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Then, during the arrest, Morozov stated that he did not know about the plane’s flight to the territory of Russia.

The task was this – to fly at low altitude behind the leader and, at the command of the leader, take a picture when he says Alexander MorozovUkrainian pilot

The pilot was told that the plane was heading from the Kyiv region to the south of Ukraine, and the operation of the Ukrainian air defense system (ADD) had to be checked. For this, the man was given a machine gun and a bulletproof vest, and 50,000 hryvnias were promised for completing the task.

What is a “dirty bomb”?

A “dirty bomb” is a radiological weapon that combines radioactive material with an explosive charge. The purpose of this weapon is to contaminate the area around the explosion with radioactive material.

The container is loaded with radioactive isotopes with an explosive charge. When the charge is detonated, the container is destroyed, as a result, the radioactive filling is sprayed by a shock wave, polluting large areas

In October 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Kyiv was preparing a provocation with the detonation of a “dirty bomb”. According to the military department, the purpose of the provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in order to initiate a large-scale anti-Russian campaign around the world to undermine confidence in Moscow.

In this regard, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu notified the heads of military departments of four countries about the threat – British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, French and US Defense Ministers Sebastian Lecornu and Lloyd Austin.