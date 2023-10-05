RIA Novosti: The FSB and the Russian Guard will test the RDG-U grenade that hides missiles

The FSB and the Russian Guard will test the RDG-U unified smoke grenade. This is reported by RIA News with reference to an informed source.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the departments are going to conduct trial operation of this grenade in their units. It is clarified that Russian forces accepted the RDG-U grenade for supply in September of this year.