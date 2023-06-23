The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB revealed the theft by members of the organized criminal group of 70 million rubles from the sale of ski passes at the KBR resort

In the North Caucasus, the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs uncovered a scheme for large-scale embezzlement of funds from the sale of ski passes at a ski resort, the damage is estimated at 70 million rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

Five members of an organized criminal group (OCG) were detained, and a criminal case was initiated against them under article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Appropriation”). Among them is a specialist of the department of information technology and cashiers.

According to the investigation, the defendants entered false information into the payment system in order to steal funds from the sale of electronic passes for ski lifts in Kabardino-Balkaria.

During the searches, mobile phones with correspondence confirming the version with the theft scheme, a large amount of cash were confiscated from the detainees.

Cars, real estate and funds in bank accounts totaling 250 million rubles were arrested from the organizer of the organized criminal group.