FSB accused the sailor of the Baltic Fleet of treason, the case was referred to a military court

Investigators of the Federal Security Service accused the sailor of the Baltic Fleet of treason, the investigation of the criminal case against the person involved is completed, reports TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

“Egor Sergeevich Tyukin, a private soldier of the Baltic Fleet, is accused of high treason. His criminal case has already been transferred to the military court for consideration,” the report says.

Details of the case against the sailor are not specified.

Earlier, a resident of the Kaliningrad region, who tried to escape to Ukraine, was detained at the border in the Belgorod region and a case of treason was brought against him. The 56-year-old man planned to bypass the checkpoints near Shebekino in order to get into the adjacent territory and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) there.