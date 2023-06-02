FSB accuses Apple of collaborating with US intelligence and spying on Russians

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Apple of collaborating with US intelligence and spying on Russians using the iPhone. In the message of the department, what happened named “an intelligence operation of the American special services”, in which “several thousand telephone sets of this brand” were involved.

In the course of ensuring the security of the Russian telecommunications infrastructure, anomalies were identified that are specific only to users of Apple mobile phones and are caused by the operation of previously unknown malicious software that uses software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer FSB of Russia

Whose devices were infected?

The FSB does not give the names of specific people who became victims of the reconnaissance campaign, so it is not clear whether they were ordinary people or civil servants. At the same time, the message states that devices belonging not only to Russians, but also to foreigners are infected. We are talking about subscribers using foreign SIM cards, which are registered at the diplomatic missions and embassies of a number of countries in Russia. They include unnamed NATO member states, countries of the former Soviet Union, as well as Israel, Syria and China.

Apple fans have cause for concern Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

From this, the FSB concluded that Apple is working closely with US intelligence agencies – in particular, with the National Security Agency. The policy of ensuring the confidentiality of personal data of users, which the developer of the iPhone publicly declares, was called by the Russian special services as untrue.

“The company provides the American intelligence services with a wide range of opportunities to control both any persons of interest to the White House, including their partners in anti-Russian activities, and their own citizens,” the FSB concluded.

Officials in Russia accuse the US of lawlessness

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia after the disclosure of data on surveillance declaredthat “US intelligence services have been using IT corporations for decades to collect data from Internet users on a large scale without their knowledge,” and also recalled Russia’s calls to restore order in this area and develop a unified global policy of behavior in the digital space.

“The United States is a state that puts itself above the law. Evidence of the double standards of this country, its intelligence services and companies in the field of international information security have been repeatedly presented to the UN,” the Foreign Ministry assures.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the FSB information worthy of attention, and also admitted that 20-30 percent of the presidential administration employees use the iPhone, but only for personal purposes.

“Of course, everyone understands that all these gadgets are absolutely transparent, and, of course, their use for official purposes is unacceptable and prohibited,” Peskov said, adding that he was not aware of cases of infection of smartphones in the Kremlin.

iOS called a black box

Already in the afternoon of June 1, Kaspersky Lab, an information security company, also made a statement about surveillance. Indeed, in the text published on the corporation’s website on behalf of its founder and current head, Evgeny Kaspersky, neither Russian nor American intelligence is mentioned. It deals with a complex and professional targeted attack on several dozen employees from among the top managers and middle managers of Kaspersky Lab itself.

The attack is carried out using an invisible iMessage message with a malicious attachment, which, using a number of vulnerabilities in the iOS operating system, is executed on the device and installs spyware. The implementation of the program is completely hidden from the user and without any participation Eugene KasperskyHead of Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky added that after implementation, the program, called Triangulation (“Triangulation”), transferred various private data to a remote server, including recordings from a microphone, photos from instant messengers, location and other information. The head of the company noted that in the iOS operating system there is no mechanism for detecting and eliminating spyware. An important sign of its activation, which information security experts could find, apparently, is that it blocks the ability to update iOS.

The iPhone could be intentionally “sewn up” with the ability to add spyware Photo: Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

We believe that the main reason for this incident is the closed nature of iOS. This operating system is a “black box” in which spyware like Triangulation can hide for years. Detection and analysis of such threats is complicated by Apple’s monopolization of research tools, which creates an ideal haven for spyware. Eugene KasperskyHead of Kaspersky Lab

At the same time, experts have not yet found such a way to remove Triangulation, which would not involve the loss of user data. To clean devices, Kaspersky Lab employees had to reset smartphones to factory settings.

Should ordinary Russians be afraid of something?

Regardless of whether this particular threat is dangerous for ordinary residents of the country, experts recommend that Russians be careful both with the iPhone and with smartphones of other models. In the case of Apple products, their wariness is related to the closeness of iOS, which Kaspersky wrote about. Fedor Dbar, commercial director of the Security Code company, in an interview with Lenta.ru, noted that part of the iOS source code is closed, so there is no way to check what exactly is there.

It is reliably known that smartphones running the Apple operating system have a connection with the outside world, which they should not have. Accordingly, it can be assumed with a high degree of probability that the closed part of the iOS code implements the functionality of remote connection and use of a smartphone for purposes for which it is not intended. Fedor Dbar commercial director of the company "Security Code"

He added that if the company provided for the possibility of remote installation of spyware, then in any case this was done not in any one batch, but on all released iPhones. According to Dbar, this does not mean that all devices are infected with malware, but any of them may be infected in the future.

In this case, ordinary people have practically no way to protect themselves from surveillance, but experts recommend not to neglect the basic rules of digital hygiene.

Denis Kuvshinov, Head of the Cyber ​​Threat Research Department at the Positive Technologies Security Expert Center, told Lenta.ru that mobile gadgets are vulnerable to vulnerabilities just like any software and do not deserve total trust in terms of protection against cyber threats.

“An attacker can steal all user data stored on a smartphone in a few minutes, simply by sending a special SMS or a link that activates an unknown vulnerability in the system and gives the hacker full access to the functions and data of the phone. Some attackers in this way not only steal photos, accounts, card data, but also spy on their victims in real time: listen in on conversations, read text messages and messages in instant messengers, ”Kuvshinov warned.

Who has already been caught with spyware

The most high-profile spyware scandal is associated with the Israeli company NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus program. Her created for hacking devices running Android and iOS. The software was planned to be used to monitor criminals, but in fact, human rights activists, politicians, journalists, businessmen and even heads of state became objects of surveillance.

In particular, about 180 journalists from 20 countries, including those representing the world’s largest media (Associated Press, Reuters, CNN and others), became victims of espionage. Also in the list leaked on the Internet were French President Emmanuel Macron and a dozen other French ministers. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, could have suffered from Pegasus, whose British number was also found in the database of victims of the NSO Group development.