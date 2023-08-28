The authority added that only those entities may carry out any verification or approval work for projects to reduce carbon emissions for the purposes of listing and trading on the Egyptian stock exchanges for voluntary carbon certificates, provided that the list includes the main data of the registered entities and the sector in which the verification and approval process takes place.

According to the decision, a new list will be created in the FRA to register local and foreign verification and certification bodies, according to standards and controls issued by the authority, in order to provide an effective mechanism for measuring, recording and documenting environmental projects that work to reduce carbon emissions, by providing information related to each project, including: Objective of the Project, Technologies Used and Low Estimated Emissions Accredited Verification and Certification Bodies will evaluate the projects and validate the information provided, enabling investors, institutions and the general public to view the registered projects and ensure that they achieve their set objectives.

The standards were prepared under a proposal from the Supervisory and Control Committee of Carbon Emissions Reduction Units, which includes in its membership representatives of the Ministry of Environment, the Egyptian Stock Exchange and specialized experts. The decision also specified the sectors in which the verification and certification process takes place. Trading voluntary carbon emission reduction certificates, and supporting the Egyptian state’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, in support of Egypt’s Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development.

According to the decision, the registration with the Authority is for a period of one year, renewable for other periods, provided that the criteria required for registration and its continuity are met.

Standards for registering Egyptian verification and authentication bodies:

That the entity requesting registration be a legal person. Obtaining the ISO accreditation certificate related to the requirements for accreditation of verification and authentication institutions – ISO-14065:2020 or ISO/IEC 17029 or any update thereof. Obtaining the ISO-14064:3 accreditation certificate for documenting the verification and certification of carbon reduction projects. Fulfilling the requirements of professional competence, and passing the managing director or his representative among other legal persons or the work team specialized in carrying out verification or certification work, as the case may be, for the tests as determined by the Authority in this regard. No criminal rulings for a felony or a misdemeanor for a crime involving honor or trust against any of the members of the board of directors of the legal person or the persons carrying out verification and certification in the entity in the three years preceding the entry in the register, unless they have been rehabilitated.

Standards for registration of foreign verification and certification bodies:

The entity should be one of the internationally recognized Designated Operational Entities (DOE) in accordance with the standards issued by the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or one of the entities recognized under the Paris Agreement under Article VI, or be The entity is accredited in one or more international voluntary carbon registers, including but not limited to:

• Gold Standard Voluntary Carbon Score.

• The Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

• The Global Carbon Council (GCC) voluntary carbon registry. Submission of all documents supporting experience and previous works in the field of verification and approval work for a minimum of three projects registered in one of the international voluntary carbon records referred to above. The work team specialized in carrying out the verification or authentication work should include at least one Egyptian expert who has the required competence and experience.

The decision obligated the foreign entities or projects that have certificates of reducing carbon emissions outside Egypt to notify the authority of the verification and certification bodies regarding these certificates, in the event that these certificates are desired to be circulated inside Egypt. Designated Operational Entities (DOE) are internationally recognized according to the standards issued by the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The decision regulated the procedures and measures taken by the Authority’s Board of Directors in the event of a violation of any of the standards issued by the Authority, the loss of one of the registration criteria, or the continuation of registration, beginning with alerting the alleged violations and specifying the time period necessary to remove their reasons or temporarily suspending registration in the list for a period not exceeding six months or Deletion of the entry from the list, and it is not permissible to re-register until after a period of not less than one year has elapsed.