An Academy to train professional figures highly specialized in security in the railway sector hosted in the buildings of the Milan Rogoredo station. The project for the new Academy of FS Security, the FS Group company which is deals with safety in the station and on board the trains. The presentation was attended by Matteo Salvini, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, AttilioFontana, President of the Lombardy Region, Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, Luigi Ferraris, CEO of the FS Italiane Group, Pietro Foroni, CEO of FS Security. The FS Security Academy, whose activation is scheduled for 2026, will represent a training and professional development center for FS Security staff and those involved in security in the railway sector and in the world of transport in general and will also be open to 360 degree security experiences with interdisciplinary, theoretical and practical preparation, also provided through the most innovative technologies. A training part will also be dedicated to monitoring the construction sites of the FS Group companies, characterized by legality protocols. The Academy spaces will occupy an area of ​​approximately 1,000 square meters on five floors, 11 training classrooms will be built with a total capacity of 200 seats. The choice of Milan Rogoredo as the headquarters of the Academy is not accidental. The intervention will allow the reuse of a building located in a strategic position and, at the same time, will allow a redevelopment and social regeneration of the surrounding urban area, defining its value as a whole and transforming it into a prestigious center for study and research on security.







Service created by Nick Zonna