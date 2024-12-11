With globalization, food exports between nations have increased, which has facilitated the availability of international products in supermarkets. The fruit They are also included in these commercial exchanges.

This phenomenon allows us to discover products from other regions, as is the case of tamarind. This tropical fruit is of African origin, although currently India is its main producer and consumer and it has also spread to areas of Central and South America.

He tamarind fruit is found inside long pods and curves, when they open, the edible fruit is found, dense and sticky in appearance, brown in color. The flavor of the pulp is bittersweet and intenseso it can be used in sweet and savory recipes.

Benefits of tamarind

It is rich in fiber and helps fight constipation by increasing the fecal bolus, producing better expulsion of the feces lodged in the intestine.

It has more potassium content than banana, a key mineral in muscle contraction and relaxation.

Has magnesium key to ensuring the proper functioning of nervous function, helping to maintain blood pressure.

Strengthens the immune system. It contains vitamin A and C, nutrients that help boost immune defenses. Its consumption can counteract the symptoms of flu and colds.

It is antibacterial so it helps protect against infections and bacteria.

Reduces inflammation. The effect of tamarind interacts on inflammation, being beneficial to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatism, stomach pain or allergic cough.

Lowers cholesterol. Its richness in antioxidants and saponins make it a great ally against 'bad' cholesterol or LDL (high-density lipoproteins). It provides better cardiovascular health and prevents diseases such as atherosclerosis or myocardial infarctions.

It has a low glycemic index which helps prevent blood glucose spikes.