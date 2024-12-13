Guava is a tropical fruit that bears some similarity to the tomato.both in its appearance and for certain nutritional characteristics. Now, its most notable aspect is the high proportion of water it contains -and the few carbohydrates-, which is why it is often recommended by experts. in people who want to lose weight.

Origin

Apparently, it is a fruit that comes from Central America. Of course, it is currently cultivated in a large percentage of tropical countries, the most important being Mexico, Brazil, Peru, India and the Ivory Coast. Following colonization, they were the Spanish and Portuguese introducing it to the rest of the tropical regions to be cultivated.

The varieties sold in Europe are generally imported from South Africa and Brazil.. Although in Spain its consumption is quite limited, It has been cultivated for some time in the Canary Islands, as fruit and as an ornamental tree.

Benefits

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following:

Take care of skin health . It is excellent for the skin, as it is rich in lipocene, a compound that helps protect the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet rays.

. It is excellent for the skin, as it is rich in lipocene, a compound that helps protect the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet rays. Promotes weight loss . It is rich in pectin, a type of fiber that promotes the feeling of satiety.

. It is rich in pectin, a type of fiber that promotes the feeling of satiety. Improves digestion. It is rich in fiber, which stimulates intestinal movements, helping to prevent constipation.

Helps regulate blood pressure . It helps reduce blood pressure because it is rich in antioxidants, as it promotes relaxation of blood vessels and improves vascular function.

. It helps reduce blood pressure because it is rich in antioxidants, as it promotes relaxation of blood vessels and improves vascular function. Prevents cancer . The guava leaf extract has antioxidant and antitumor properties.

. The guava leaf extract has antioxidant and antitumor properties. Regulates blood sugar. It is a fruit rich in fiber that helps regulate blood sugar.

Recommendations

It should be noted that guava can be consumed raw or in preparations such as juices, smoothies, compotes or in the form of ice cream. Likewise, also It is possible to prepare medicinal infusions with guava leaves, which is an aspect that many human beings do not know..

Despite There is no specific recommended amount for guava consumption.the minimum recommended daily intake of fruit is two to three servingswhich corresponds to between 160 and 240 grams,