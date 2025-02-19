Nanche for many is an unknown name. Now, for others it is a yellow fruit that, usually, is consumed when it is mature. Although It has a bittersweet taste and a quite strong aromathe reality is that it provides a lot of vitamins that are beneficial for our body.

As we all know, it is very frequent that natural is consumed. However, you can also find different products manufactured based on this fruit and that They have a great reputation in social networks (especially in ‘X’), as ice cream, jiles or jellies.

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

It can counteract gastrointestinal infections, skin diseases and degenerative conditions.

Thanks to its fiber and carbohydrate content, it helps promote healthy digestion and maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

It provides a large amount of collagen, a protein that contributes to fight wrinkles, produce skin, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels.

Its high iron and vitamin K content helps people who have red blood cell deficiency and present anemia.

It is antioxidant, an ally against premature aging.

It helps to keep the skin hydrated by its high content of water and vitamins.

To take into account

In traditional medicine, Nanche, whose storage capacity allows you to enjoy it throughout the yearhas been used to treat a wide variety of health problems, from respiratory conditions to digestive disorders, What evidences its versatility as a natural remedy.

And this is not all: numerous cosmetics brands are currently investigating the use of Nanche in creams and skin care products due to Its rejuvenating effect. ¿It will be decisive in the development of natural products that fight the signs of aging effectively?