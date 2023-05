Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 01:33







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The producers and exporters of stone fruit in the Region are immersed in the new export and marketing campaign for peaches, nectarines, paraguayos and plums, which began last week. The fluctuations of the climate in this hydrological year have reduced some productions, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers