The fruit and vegetable sector concludes the year with a general improvement in production and sales abroad, promoted by an increase in volume in campaigns such as pome fruit and stone fruit, although with the threat of pests latent in other crops such as pepper.

In general, Spanish fruit and vegetable crops have improved their production data this year, although many of them still do not reach the average volume recorded in recent years as a consequence, among others, of the effects of climate and the impact of pests.

Main data

The pome fruit has improved its figures, with a volume of 815,710 tons, which represents an increase of 9.5% compared to the 2022-2023 campaign, but a decrease of 7% if the average over the last five is taken into account.

Within this category, The fruit that has registered the greatest increase compared to the previous campaign has been the cider apple, with an increase of 51.7%, while table apple production has decreased by 2.6%, compared to the same period of time, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Stone fruit has increased its production by 2% compared to the previous campaign, while the figure rises to 7% when the data from the last five are taken into account.

Apricot production has increased by 41% compared to the previous campaign, cherry production has increased by 31%, while peach, nectarine and plum production has decreased.

The melon and watermelon have also concluded with a positive campaign, two fruits that, despite having less production area, have registered an increase of 9.3% in the volume of exports.

Foreign trade

The evolution of foreign trade during 2024 has been “positive” and will leave, as predicted by the federation of horticultural producers and exports Fepex, an increase of 8% in volume and 6% in value in foreign sales, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The geographical distribution of exports has remained concentrated around the European Union (EU).

The director of Fepex, José María Pozancos, has warned about an increase in production in the case of EU countries such as France, Belgium and Portugal given the changes in the climate, which have led to milder winters in some cases.

With their sights set on next year, fruit and vegetable exporters say goodbye to 2024 with the closing of the trade agreement with Mercosur, on which Pozancos has stressed that there has been “a bad negotiation” because tariff duties will be reduced.

A “very long” year

For the head of the fruit and vegetable sector at COAG, Andrés Góngora, the year in which “there has been everything”, it has been “very long”, Although if this campaign has been characterized by something, it has been the “instability” in prices and the impact on crops by pests.

For Góngora, 2024 has been “very difficult” in terms of plant health, for example, the pepper campaign has been marked by the thrips plague and others such as tomatoes by the rugose virus.

On the one hand, “winter and spring have been a time of quite good prices”, he explained, in addition, in terms of climate it has been “a very mild winter”, which meant that productions have gone “well with quite production level,” he indicated.

Nevertheless, the “instability” in the evolution of prices during part of the year has led to the withdrawal of marketing of the second categories of the long Dutch-type cucumber and has been noted in other campaigns such as melon and watermelon.