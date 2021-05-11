There is a historical difference between Madrid and Barça that is very relevant these days. We come from seeing Madrid, recently eliminated by Chelsea, with the VAR wind against it, die in the Sevilla area and ultimately reach a draw. Yesterday we saw Barça easily go ahead 0-2 in the first half, nap in the second and be unable to overturn the field on Aitor’s goal at the end. The party died in a corner in favor of Levante. Koeman has not been able to solve these long eclipses of the team in which the frown of Messi is usually striking, who has a bad habit of being absent when things do not go.

Busquets acknowledged at the end of the game that LaLiga has left them. They have gone through those eclipses that always come to bare the fragility of their defense. Barça has scored many more goals than its two contenders, but also many more against. In these lows, the defense is shown as it is in all its rawness: a horror movie. This Barça is an uncompromising mix of the usual ones, some recent expensive signings and some young newcomers. Barça not long ago binged on the ball when they didn’t feel safe. This Barça does not know and cannot do that. And when Messi frowns …

Here is the Barça thermometer: Messi’s frown. He started the course frowning and is again. Everything revolves around him. Goals are up to you, but the team depends as much on them as on their mood, changing like spring weather. With all that, it was not strange that Levante, a good team that gave a very long sigh when it was in the salvation zone, derailed Barça yesterday. It was only a draw and away from home, but it adds to Barcelona in a most gloomy state and places a black cloud over the futures of Koeman and Messi. Barça needed this league a lot, but took another shot in the foot.