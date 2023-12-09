A few days ago we saw the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While many expected to enjoy this title day one without many problems, recently the public became aware of a giant drawback, and is that an internet connection is necessary to install this title.

Earlier in the week, a user obtained their physical copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in advance, and when trying to install your game, A message appeared stating that he had to wait until December 7 to enjoy this title. This revealed that the game was going to need a day one patch, and that a check was needed to discover if it was already possible to enjoy this title in good shape.

Although today everyone has their consoles connected to an internet network, this not only means that those who are not as lucky will not be able to enjoy this title, but it also calls into question the preservation elements, since nothing assures us that this problem will be solved in the futureso once Ubisoft decides to close the game’s servers, this would also mean that no one will be able to enjoy this installment.

Along with this, the public has found a small message on the front of the final box of the game, which says: “Internet is required to install the game.” Notably, this message was not on the initial box art shown during the pre-order process.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes place after the events of the first movie Avatar, on a never-before-seen continent on this planet. The adventure will take us to team up with different Na’vi clans to protect their homeland from the RDA corporation. The game is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame that companies continue to implement elements that end up affecting game preservation efforts. While this also helps against piracy, the long-term consequences are worse.

Via: VGC