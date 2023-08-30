The Frontthe open-world survival shooter from Samar Studio, will soon star in a closed betaannounced with a trailer From the Dev Team: The experience will be available to access from September 3rd to September 8th.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by ferocious mutants and hostile factions, The Front will put us in command of an agent sent from an alternate reality who uses a portal to try to change the destiny of humanity and prevent the catastrophe from materialising.
Committed to exploring the expansive setting of The Front, which measures no less than 36 square kilometers, we will find ourselves facing different types of pitfalls between monsters and hostile agents, while we look for resources useful for our survival.
In this sense, we will be able to count on over one hundred different components to build electrical devices, irrigation systems, automatic defense mechanisms, traps and more.
