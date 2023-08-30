The Frontthe open-world survival shooter from Samar Studio, will soon star in a closed betaannounced with a trailer From the Dev Team: The experience will be available to access from September 3rd to September 8th.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by ferocious mutants and hostile factions, The Front will put us in command of an agent sent from an alternate reality who uses a portal to try to change the destiny of humanity and prevent the catastrophe from materialising.