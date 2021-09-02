The Frente de Todos settles against the clock the closing act of the campaign in the province of Buenos Aires, on the way to the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries on September 12. With doubts about the place where the highest referents of the ruling coalition will be shown once again, in the Peronist campaign command they rush the definitions of a meeting that will be submitted to the prevailing protocols for COVID.

The initial idea of ​​several was to close in the most populous district of the province of Buenos Aires. La Matanza, a key nucleus of the suburbs when it comes to gathering votes, is the favorite place of some who do not stop remembering that in that place (González Catán) Cristina Kirchner closed before the PASO that she disputed in 2017 with the seal of Unidad Ciudadana , without the PC under his command. The local mayor Fernando Espinoza and the vice-governor Verónica María Magario are among the sponsors of an event in Matanzas.

2017: Cristina Kirchner in Unidad Ciudadana: with Fernando Espinoza and Verónica Magario. Clarín Archive

But other districts that sound for the pre-PASO event are Avellaneda, Mar del Plata and La Plata. The first destination arose from being the land of Jorge Ferraresi, today a national minister but with an indubitable Christian DNA. With his double identification with Alberto Fernández -who appointed him National Minister of Housing and Habitat- and with Cristina -was vice president of the Patria Institute, bunker K-, Ferraresi is a good host to highlight the identity of the unity of the front, so necessary in the midst of the sparks that still sound in the FdT.

Mar del Plata It is promoted by those who remember the oiled image of Alberto and Cristina in the closing road to the electoral victory of Peronism that defeated the Mauricio Macri-Miguel Ángel Pichetto formula in 2019. But they would go there on Wednesday, which would generate two closing acts on Buenos Aires land. La Plata could be chosen to land at the unique Stadium. These two are “enemy territory”, since PRO mayors Guillermo Montenegro and Julio Garro reign there.

But those who see in the front command that the fight should be in the third electoral section, where not even a vote of their own should be neglected They sponsor disembarkation on Thursday of next week in Lomas de Zamora, the powerful district governed by Martín Insaurralde, a key ally of Máximo Kirchner.

Next Thursday’s appointment will be early: it is that at night, at the River Plate stadium -in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Nuñez-, the Argentine National Team match will be played male soccer. Against Bolivia, with the presence of Lionel Messi and with the return of the public, which must respect a 30% capacity.



Alberto Fernández, then presidential candidate for the Frente de Todos, in a campaign event with Cristina Kirchner, in Santa Rosa. Photo EFE

For this reason, and in order not to interrupt the interest aroused by the return of the Copa América champion team with its captain, the megastar who is now in Paris Saint Germain, the Government wants to capitalize on a day of good images: the unit photo of the Front of All and then, the image of a triumphant Messi and before the public, again in the country.

The doubts about the closing act also reach how to develop the event. It is that in the presentation of the last August 18 of the Front of All, the speakers were five: first Máximo Kirchner, then Sergio Massa; Governor Axel Kicillof continued, Vice President followed and President closed: “They are like two hours of messages, it is necessary to adjust that”, reasoned without balance one of the people in charge of the national campaign.



DYN31, BUENOS AIRES 10/14/2017, THE FORMER PRESIDENT AND CANDIDATE FOR NATIONAL SENATOR CRISTINA FERNÁNDEZ HEAD THE CAMPAIGN ACT, ONE WEEK AFTER THE LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS, IN THE TOWN OF GONZÁLEZ CATÁN. PHOTO: DYN / PRESS UNIDAD CIUDADANA. buenos aires Veronica Magario fernando espinoza cristina fernandez de kirchner candidate for the citizen unity party candidates upcoming elections political campaign

The Chief of Cabinet Santiago Cafiero was in the organization of the closing, in line with Interior Minister Wado De Pedro, mixed representative of Cristina and Máximo Kirchner. Discussions were also held at the electoral command located in “Complejo C”, a bunker of the Frente de Todos located in Chacarita, where campaign strategists such as Juan Courel and Santiago “Patucho” Álvarez mechanized with their advice.

What will be seen at the end of the PASO campaign is a unit photo, necessary to show inside the front and the own troops that there is cohesion before an election, amid the noises caused by the photos and videos of celebrations in the presidential residence of Olivos and the rumors of eventual cabinet changes, hence at the end of the year.

While, The City of Buenos Aires will have its closure on Tuesday in the Villa Lugano neighborhood. Leandro Santoro, the first candidate for national deputy for the capital district, awaits confirmation of whether or not Alberto Fernández, a born in Buenos Aires, will attend.