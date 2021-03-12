Provisional Minister

Marcela Miriam Losardo spent this Thursday in her office as “still minister.” Despite the fact that, on Monday night, the President of the Nation had given a public account of his “overwhelm”, the presence of the official in the main office of the Ministry of Justice caused the surprise of all those who work there because the they saw active, even participating in a meeting of the Climate Change Cabinet with the rest of Alberto Fernández’s ministers. “We are writing a new page of the political manual,” defined an official faithful to the head of state on the days that passed in the uncertainty. The man was required, minute by minute, by journalism about when the name of the new or new minister would be known. But the surprise was not anyone’s heritage: in the Frente de Todos, everyone (and everyone) still did not understand the reason for the delayed appointment. Even some of those mentioned as eventual successors asked this chronicler where the version of his name came from. But that was not the only karma of “albertism”, if it is still worth using that term: the other was that Rumors began to circulate of more departures of officials who came to the administration at the hands of Alberto, assigning the theme to Alberto “becoming kirchnerized” and beginning to deliver his own places. “Much crossfire”, defined a man with an office on the first floor of the Casa Rosada, who did not stop looking at the Instituto Patria as the true nest of evil when Marcela Losardo left.

Alberto Fernández will lead the signing of the act of commitment “Federal Agreement for a United Argentina against gender violence” together with the governors. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

“What a crazy government is this … they operate on a minister from within and blame us,” affirmed a key member of the Patria Institute, a bunker of Christianity, as he saw the saga of indefiniteness in Justice and denied that the delay was due to an open discussion between Alberto and Cristina about who would occupy the highest chair of the Ministry. “Whoever goes there will replicate the formula from when Julio Alak was a minister. The real power was held by Julián Álvarez, second of Justice and an active member of La Cámpora ”, an anguished Albertist explained with a didactic tone. Another member of the President’s circle of friends, familiar with the judicial cloth, detailed: “Who could want to be a minister if you can’t put your second (that place is occupied by Juan Martín Mena), You cannot designate the Secretary of Human Rights (where is the ultra K Horacio Pietragalla), you do not choose who the Federal Penitentiary Service manages (There is a Garrigós de Rébori figure) and in Access to Justice is there a leader of Juan Grabois? ”, the lawyer analyzed. As the last case of the Albertist uneasiness, someone graphed: “What prevented the K Marcela from all this time? Nothing. She couldn’t do anything for Cristina’s causes ”. Maybe that’s the real reason.

President Alberto Fernández was interviewed by C5N, when he confirmed the departure of Losardo

Books

This Thursday, Mauricio Macri began a pre-sale of his book “Primer Tiempo”, the content of which will be the subject of debate within Together for Change. For this reason, the editorial novelty of the former President will delay the public appearance of María Eugenia Vidal. Is that the former governor also has her own book, which is also launched by the same publisher. Therefore, aware that Macri will take over the opposition agenda, the lady will continue with “low profile” during March. Just returned from El Salvador -where she went as an OAS observer-, Vidal fulfilled until yesterday with a quarantine, for having traveled abroad. The “saved” days served her to program with her relatives how they will follow in her footsteps: a book in April, with journalistic notes and a tour of the interior of the country, and a definition in June whether or not she is a candidate for national deputy this year .

Mauricio Macri and María Eugenia Vidal in Junín.

All this, Vidal defines him together with his political team, where they are Federico Salvai, Cristian Ritondo and Alex Campbell and also, in talks with allies such as the radical Maximiliano Abad and the Peronist Joaquín de la Torre, a brand new ally of Miguel Ángel Pichetto. Heidiiii …