Barely one hour and 40 minutes lasted the first debate of the Broad Front candidates for Mexico, a cordial meeting, still dominated by the hangover from the previous stage, the rushed collection of the 150,000 signatures necessary to reach the final phase. The four finalists have appeared before colleagues and supporters at a hotel on Paseo de la Reforma, in Mexico City. Xóchitl Gálvez, Beatriz Paredes, Santiago Creel and Enrique De la Madrid have shown unity and have agreed in their criticism of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the “polarization” to which he subjects the country.

The Front has called the debate a forum, perhaps a way of avoiding warmongering semantics. No one was going to argue there: everyone proposed. Today’s forum was the first of several that the applicants will hold in the coming weeks, in different States of the country. The idea was not so much to propose an idea of ​​the Mexico they imagine —although there was a block that dealt with precisely that— but rather to verify the opening of a new phase, to somehow confront the Morena media apparatus, embarked on a similar selection process, protected in the National Palace.

And to confront Morena, they have chosen one of the issues that hurts the Government the most, insecurity, a campaign promise that they have not been able to resolve. “The policy of hugs and no bullets is a failure. Impunity generates more violence, which fuels a vicious circle”, said Gálvez. “Violence is the country’s main problem,” Creel said. “We have balances of war. It is organized crime, which is at ease. I imagine a Mexico where the rule of law is a reality and thus impunity, corruption and violence are combated”.

The event began with the messages of the candidates, none as vehement as that of the PRI member Beatriz Paredes, who has shown her fangs and waist. “We are at a crucial moment in the life of Mexico. A moment in which the accumulated democratic experience, in which the democrats of the country dismantled the hegemonic party regime, experienced with surprise an authoritarian regression, disguised as a progressive project. It has been a betrayal of the democratic vote ”, she has said.

Each one has chosen a topic to start with. Paredes has winked at feminism, pointing out that today, three women aspire to the presidency of the country: herself, her PAN partner Xóhitl Gálvez, and the Morenista Caludia Sheinbaum. Like Paredes, Creel has appealed to the democratic spirit. “I am here for the same reasons as 30 years ago, when I decided to be part of the citizen electoral observation groups. Then and now it is about defending democracy ”, she said.

De la Madrid, the first to speak, has drawn sword and mallet, a couple of points above his teammates. He has used the verb to outrage, something more resounding than the tone of the rest, to enumerate the problems that, in his opinion, grip Mexico. “I am outraged to see a Mexico that bleeds to death. He is embarrassed to drive on our roads. I am outraged to have a ruler who shakes hands with the mother of the most notorious criminal, but turns his back on mother seekers. I am outraged that this bunch of inept people have treated the issue of the pandemic so badly. I am outraged that they have destroyed the popular insurance, and that they have left us without medicines. The abandoned field embarrasses me ”, he said.

Gálvez, the great surprise of recent months, has focused his initial speech —and some of his subsequent responses— on the confrontation he has had with López Obrador. “The president has closed the doors of the National Palace to children with cancer, to doctors, to women, to teachers, to seeking mothers… The door of the Palace opens from the inside out. From here I tell you that we are going to open that door together. Mexico no longer needs more hate, more division. Mexico needs a coalition government, like the one at the front”, he said.

Veterans of a thousand battles, Creel and Paredes seemed to better understand the tone, the rhythm, halfway between the solemn and the casual. They have been the only ones who have done some self-criticism. After all, the PRI and the PAN, the horses that pull the Front, are the parties that have governed Mexico in its modern history, especially the former. “This Broad Front proposes a democratic methodology to select its candidate. The great challenge is that this is not a farce. It is about the reform of power, as he said [Luis Donaldo] Colosium. Outrage is not enough. What we have to do is transform the political system”, said Paredes.

Creel, for his part, has said: “We need a dose of self-criticism, our parties did not deepen democratization, we distanced ourselves from the citizenry.”

