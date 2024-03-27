The Israeli Defense Forces announced the killing during a night attack in southern Lebanon of a key member of the Jamaa al-Islamiya terrorist group which had promoted terrorist plots against Israeli territory in the past. Meanwhile, a barrage of at least 30 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona in Northern Israel. Media reported that the Iron Dome intercepted some while others hit sites around the city causing property damage. A person is dead. The attack was claimed by Hezbollah after the IDF operation. The siege of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City continues, where Israeli forces say they have killed dozens of Hamas fighters and seized numerous weapons.