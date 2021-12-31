Álvaro Morata’s signing for Barcelona is well advanced. As AS reported yesterday, the Blaugrana club has already contacted the player, who is evaluating this change positively. According informs now Sport, Only a fringe would be missing for the operation to be closed. That is none other than the OK of Atlético de Madrid, club to which the Spanish striker belongs.

The most complicated phase seems to have been resolved, that of the player’s yes. The point is that Xavi Hernández called Morata in the first person to convince him that his football project is ideal. The Blaugrana coach valued the forward’s virtues in different records of the game, but above all what he does without the ball. This was made known to him in their conversation. This part of the operation, that of the player, seems to be settled.

Now it would only be necessary to get the ‘yes’ from Atlético de Madrid. In this sense, Barcelona has an asset in its favor: the purchase option of Antoine Griezmann that has to be executed this summer. Atlético would have to pay about 40 million, while it had reached an agreement with Juventus to collect 40 million at the end of the season if it wanted to stay in property with the Spanish. So it could end up being a balanced operation in every way.

Should Atlético accept this deal that Barcelona is considering? Here is the crux of the question. Basically the amount owed by the rojiblanco club to the Blaugrana for Griezmann is the same as they would have to pay him for the forward. It remains to be seen if the board of the Wanda Metropolitano accepts this …