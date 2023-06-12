A Venta de Baños (Palencia, 6,000 inhabitants) only has cement and cookies left. Gone is the industrial splendor derived from the railway: the dry port is full of weeds and puddles and the posters of For Sale they flood the houses built for the workers. The goodbye of the La Azucarera plant brought an economic bitterness still to be digested. The region clings to the smoking cement plant at the bottom of the national highway that backbones the town and to the labor sweetness of Siro cookies, emblem of the place until the crises that have cracked its future. Again. Last summer its closure was planned on the municipality until the Ministry of Industry led a new model for the investors, the American Davidson Kempner and the Turkish Afendis, translated into a two-year extension until alternatives or buyers were found. The calm lasted a year: Siro has announced the closure, with 200 jobs involved. Industry and the Junta de Castilla y León are trying against the clock to find solutions with one hope: it seems that there is an interested party.

Nobody gives details. Negotiations, sources from the parties explain, take place with absolute discretion for fear that leaks or bluffs will trigger an undesired outcome. The game has begun with the question of what the current owners want. If they want to sell, it will be easier for that long-awaited alternative to launch to acquire it, always with the Government and the Board looking for how to seduce the potential buyer. Last Friday the meeting was held at the ministry, in Madrid, between those involved: representatives of Kempner and Afendis, envoys from the national and regional government, agents of the works council and the mayor of Venta de Baños, José María López (PSOE). . After the meeting, López felt a certain “hope”: the parties agreed on a “postponement commitment” so that the multinationals do not carry out their order, “study possibilities” with those interested parties and seek a meeting with them next week. Thus, he trusts, they will clarify the position of the current owners and confirm the new conditions with the Board and the Executive. Sources from the Ministry of Industry state that the emissaries of the company must “consult with their superiors” that continuity. The ministry, also cautiously, celebrates in a statement “the willingness of the company to intensify contact with potential investors.”

Jose MarÍa López Acero, mayor of Venta de Baños. emilio friar

The councilor lived the day before the meeting in fear that the bad news would punish an area with little resources and companies. “We want to keep the jobs in Venta de Baños, which we have already lost many,” he sighed. The best of the scenarios that he contemplates involves the entry of new owners to ward off ghosts. The worst, due to the dismantling that was feared in 2022 both in its domains and in the factories of the community, with 2,000 workers in danger. The fearsome one, due to the closure of the facilities at risk, the dismissal of the 200 people and that all this ends up affecting the rest of the Cerealto Siro Foods plants, some of them also in the town. López, re-elected a few weeks ago, asks to “keep the spirits up” in those streets where everyone has relatives or friends related to the cookie maker, whose activity persists. The nearby store continues to sell goods, like a civil guard who rushes in for a package of spaghetti.

“Lack of transparency” of the interested parties

The first mayor criticizes that the Board has not helped as much as is desirable and that only in the last throes of the crisis has it become involved as it should, something that he is grateful for. Sources from the regional Department of Industry call for “discretion” so that the contacts confirmed by the ministry, whose spokesmen speak of “conversations”, are forged. Industry has recalled in a statement the competitiveness plan sealed in 2022, with former minister Reyes Maroto personally touring the Siro factories to explain the conditions. Those eternal negotiations in the ministry between coffees and machine sandwiches have collided with the lack of commitment from the investors. They have reported dealing with up to 60 potential buyers, with only three genuinely interested in taking the plunge, but no firm proposals. A ministerial statement states that both Industry and the regional and municipal governments regret the “absolute lack of transparency” of these entities while they continue to track options.

Siro Factory in Venta de Baños. emilio friar

The unknowns add to Venta de Baños in resignation and expectation. The sisters Mónica and Merche Fernández, aged 50 and 53, summarize the wrong as follows: “They are fooling us like fools.” Both women reiterate that “the ones who always lose are the workers and not the managers” and have seen how now there is “nothing” of that “logistics center” that the town was in its day. “Last year was bread for today and hunger for tomorrow,” they point out before leaving, stressing that the possible relocations of the workforce to other regional plants, with many employees over 50 years of age, will imply removals and disruptions that salaries they could not hold. There are still a lot of tension, fringes and negotiations to be resolved before the people can recover some tranquility with Siro.

