A video of a few seconds manages to tell the meaning of a friendship more than a hundred words. And it is not surprising that that video, posted on social media, has been viewed over 5 million times. This is the story of a friendship between two dogs, Thayson and Boby. Two inseparable friends, always ready to help each other.

And that’s exactly what you see in the video: one of the two is intent on biting the rope that keeps his friend on a leash. A tenacity rewarded when he finally managed to free him and finally they both run away happy.

In reality it is not a context of violence or anything else. And to tell what happened is Gamaliel Santos Yañez owner of the two dogs: «My girlfriend was about to give Boby a bath – the man tells The Dodo -. The only times we keep them on a leash is when we take them for a walk or when we bathe them. We use it so that they don’t run and get dirty while we wash them ».

But Thayson didn’t seem to have the same idea: he wanted to free Boby to play with him. «It was a gesture that surprised me – comments the man who also made the film -. After that, they went to play. They were very happy to get back together to play ».

Fortunately, the two are much more disciplined when they go for a walk and don’t bite the leashes. But that gesture still remains a beautiful gesture of a special friendship.

