Sometimes the desire to see two royal actors united is stronger than reality. Truth or fruit of the eagerness of the fans of two of the most successful series of recent years, Game of Thrones Y The CrownThe truth is that a few simple photographs of two of its protagonists, Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith, walking around London together, have unleashed the imagination and desires of their fans to become a couple.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and Smith, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in The CrownIt would be the dream couple for so many lovers of the series that have raised them to fame. However, the actors met in the movie Terminator: Genesis, six years ago, and despite their much-talked-about meeting at the luxurious Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in London’s Soho, for now they are still just friends. What is certain is that both, according to the images, squander sympathy and complicity when they are together, ingredients that have been enough for users of social networks to have exploded in comments such as: “If they are really together, I’ll die.”

At the moment, the sentimental life of both seems to live in a period of tranquility and that their date does not go beyond that of two old friends who meet again to discuss their life. Emilia Clarke confirmed last March that she was single. “Dating in this industry is interesting. I have many funny anecdotes, I went out with actors, but not now ”, the actress acknowledged. The Sunday Times. Before Smith, Clarke has also been associated with actors Jared Leto and Seth MacFarlane and director Charlie McDowell, whom she dated until last year. “I would not say that I have given up [a las relaciones] completely, but I think that successful relationships with actors are few and far between, and you have to have a lot of trust in each other, “said Emilia Clarke in the same interview with The Sunday Times.

Although she has always tried to keep her private life in the background, the protagonist of Last christmas he was sincere a few years ago to Harper’s Bazaar, where he admitted that he does not believe in soulmates. “You would love to believe that there is only one person who is right for you, but I think that changes over time and as you get older,” he said in 2017. “There is this Buddhist philosophy that says that you can only really understand yourself through your interactions with other people, “he added without closing the door that when his” right person “arrived, love could work.

For Matt Smith, for his part, it is not the first time that he has been associated with a woman with whom he maintains a close friendship. It happened at the end of last year precisely with his partner in The Crown, Claire Foy, with whom he had been seen accompanied during a dinner and walking through the streets of London, where both shared the limelight in a play. An alleged relationship that arose only a few months after the separation of the actor with whom he had been his partner for the last five years, the also interpreter Lily James. Smith and James, who began dating in 2014, after starring in the film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, always kept their romance in a discreet background, being seen in public on rare occasions, such as at the Met Gala in 2017 or at the Burberry show in London in 2018. Rumors of separation between the actor from The Crown and the protagonist of Cinderella They emerged in the middle of last year, although in May some British and American media spoke of a possible reconciliation. “It is what all his friends expected to happen because they make each other very happy,” a source close to the couple assured at the time. The Sun about that possible reconciliation that has never been confirmed.