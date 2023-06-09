Actor Matthew Perry bought a mansion in Los Angeles for almost five million dollars

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler on Friends, has bought a home in the US. This is reported Dirt.

The transaction took place outside the market. It is known that for the purchase of a mansion built in 1957, located in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, the actor gave almost five million dollars (almost 412 million rubles) – a million less than the owner originally asked.

The newly renovated 238.3 square meter one-story mansion has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a kitchen, dining room, home theater. Among the features of the object is the presence of a double-sided fireplace located in two rooms at once, as well as sliding glass doors that lead to a covered terrace.

On a 0.08 hectare plot there is a swimming pool, as well as a site designed for making a fire. There is a garage for two cars for parking.

