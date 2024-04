Sunday, April 7, 2024, 01:41











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Michirones are dried beans, which are produced when the raw material is no longer tender. They are allowed to fatten and then dried in the sun. They must be large and fleshy, although, depending on the area, tender or frozen beans are also used. It's a …

This content is exclusive for subscribers