While the Women’s Tri was on one more FIFA date, the Liga MX Women’s teams had to find a way not to lose pace these days before the end of the regular phase of the tournament. Therefore, the Tigres Femenil team had to find a way to keep up.
As mentioned in previous days, Roberto Medina’s squad scheduled a couple of friendly matches in Texas to face the team from Austin Elite FC and the University of Texas.
It should be noted that the Tigres Femenil team would face these two games without much of its starting lineup. Well, let’s remember that Greta Espinoza, Stephany Mayor, Cristina Ferral, Lizbeth Ovalle and Bianca Sierra are concentrated with the National Team, for which the Tigres team had to prepare new lineups with the players who have not seen as much action in the Women’s MX League.
Tigres Femenil fell 3-2 against the university students in a vibrant match in which Belén Cruz and Blanca Solís managed to score for the felines, however, it was not enough to win the match and thus, they suffered a defeat at the Mike. A. Myers Stadium.
But things changed drastically for the match against Austin Elite FC, because on this occasion, Roberto Medina’s team thrashed the locals 5-0 with goals from Blanca Solís and Belén Cruz who each scored a brace and a great goal from the corner by Natalia Villarreal.
Undoubtedly, Blanca Solís and Belén Cruz were the benchmarks in attack for this team in both games as they were the best scorers with three goals each, showing that, in the absence of players like Uche, Mayor and Ovalle, the Tigres Femenil team has a lot of quality and scoring security in their ranks.
