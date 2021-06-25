The current champion of Mexican soccer, the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine has already started its preseason work and, in addition, already has its planning for the start of the Apertura 2021 tournament, and that is that the board of directors put together four friendly matches against different teams of the Aztec football so that Juan Reynoso keep testing your post-championship squad.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The journalist from W Radio Mexico, Carlos Cordova, revealed what would be the preseason in Mexico and the United States of the La Noria team. Everything would begin in Avándaro in the State of Mexico and the first preparation meeting would be before Toluca U20 On July 2.
The 5 best matches between Mexico and the United States in the history of the Gold Cup
Usually Mexico and the United States meet in the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. These are the five best games of both in said competition.
How to buy a Liga MX jersey from the United States?
If you live in the United States, we leave you the places where you can buy your Liga MX jersey, from Liga MX Store, TUDN Fan Shop, Ebay and others.
How have the Liga MX players fared in the Copa América?
This is the performance of the Liga MX players so far in the Copa América
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Later, they will make the trip to the United States and there they will have three matches, first they will face the Tuzos de Pachuca on July 7 and on July 10 they will do the same against Austin FC, the new Major League Soccer franchise that is playing its first season in the North American championship.
And finally, they will play for the title of Champion of Champions on July 18 against the 2020 Guard1anes champion, the Panzas Verdes de León, to define who was the best monarch of the sports year in Mexico.
For July 22, the Apertura 2021 will begin and in the first days, the Machine will not be able to count on its selected Mexican players who will attend the Gold Cup and Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, which by the way, the official lists have not yet been given to know.
Leave a Reply