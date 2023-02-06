Padayappa is an iconic figure in the state of Kerala, in South India.

Living in the state’s lush jungles, this wild elephant is known for its pendulous ears, huge tusks and friendly nature.

Padayappa’s link with the people of Kerala goes back decades.

The inhabitants of the town of Munnar, near Padayappa’s habitat, call it a “gentle giant” who has never harmed anyone, though he occasionally steals food from their homes and farms at night.

Its name comes from the 1999 blockbuster hit film “Padayappa”, a story about betrayal and family honor, starring Indian superstar Rajinikanth.

Padayappa is also a favorite among tourists, many of whom flock to the mountainous city to take pictures of the animal.

change of character

But in recent months, the elephant, believed to be 50 years old, has developed an image of bad boy.

Locals say that Padayappa, who used to stroll calmly in and around town, has become noticeably irritable around humans.

In January, reports say, the elephant smashed the windshields of a truck and a tuk-tuk (a typical motorized trike of the region) before going on a rampage at a nearby bean farm and eating the crop.

The incident was the latest in a series of episodes in which Padayappa displayed violent tendencies, raising concerns about changes in his behavior.

Too much human contact

Some attribute Padayappa’s outbursts to being in rut, a period during which reproductive hormones surge in mature male elephants, making them prone to aggression.

However, experts say it is excessive human intervention in the Padayappa’s natural habitat that is causing problems.

“Even rutting elephants don’t become violent unless provoked,” says Dr PS Easa, a member of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

He adds that Padayappa needs large “disturbance-free habitats” where it can roam and feed at will.

“Elephants’ habitats need to be protected and measures taken to prevent their fragmentation,” says Easa.

reduced habitat

Human-animal conflicts often take place in India as shrinking natural habitats force wild animals into human settlements in search of food and shelter.

In Kerala, elephants that have become separated from their herds have killed 105 people between 2018 and 2022.

In January, after state forest officials captured a wild elephant alive in Palakkad district, they found its body bore more than a dozen buckshot marks, possibly air guns.

Locals claimed that the elephant had been wreaking havoc in their village for months and alleged that it had even killed a man.

Padayappa’s human neighbors say he is different.

Lalita Mani, who lives in a village near Munnar, says that Padayappa has visited her house at least three times and eaten bananas and bamboo.

Once, he says, Padayappa plucked ten bananas from his field and “stood there and took his time eating the fruit before slowly walking away.”

Still, Mani feels nothing but affection for him. “The poor creature comes when she’s hungry. It doesn’t hurt,” she says.

local celebrity

Padayappa is mostly found wandering in and around the forests of Munnar, though he makes occasional detours to other areas.

Hadlee Renjith, a wildlife photographer who has been following Padayappa’s movements since 2014, describes him as a majestic animal whose left tusk “is a little longer than the right.”

Renjith sees the pachyderm at least once every two months. “I film from a safe distance. He ignores me, but seems to be posing for the picture,” he says, adding that Padayappa is the “most human-friendly” wild elephant he has ever seen.

Stories about Padayappa’s mischievous yet friendly behavior have made him a local celebrity.

If you are crossing the street, the locals stop their vehicles to let you pass. Tourists come looking for him to take selfies. And the shopkeepers say they don’t even care if the elephant occasionally raids their shops.as it attracts many customers.

“Padayappa is our ambassador,” says Vinod Vattekkat, vice president of Showcase Munnar, an initiative that promotes tourism in the region.

That is why the sudden change in Padayappa’s behavior has surprised many people.

In December, Padayappa reportedly trampled two bicycles when tourists tried to block his path. The men were apparently trying to take a photograph of the elephant.

In April, he plowed into a bus with around 50 passengers, damaging its windshield.

Padayappa’s fans believe that his outbursts are triggered by humans who want to “bother” him.

Renjith remembers an incident from last year, where Padayappa was trying to cross a street. A bus driver tried to pass him instead of waiting.

“Padayappa didn’t like it. He pushed his trunk into the vehicle and broke the windshield.“, says the photographer, adding that the elephant immediately released the vehicle.

More tourists than before

Suresh Palraj, who works on a plantation in Munnar, says tuk-tuk and tractor drivers often provoke the elephant by continuously honking.

In December, the forest authorities filed a case against a man who tried to scare Padayappa away from his tea garden by blowing his horn.

Experts say the surge in tourism to the picturesque region, after a pandemic-induced hiatus, may also have riled the elephant.

“There is nothing unusual in Padayappa’s behaviour. All wild elephants get irritated when you go up to them and try to take selfies of them,” says wildlife expert James Zachariah, who has observed Padayappa for two decades.

“They react because they feel threatened. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll attack you,” he says, adding that he thinks much of the talk about Padayappa’s behavior is “exaggerated.”

Since Padayappa’s actions started making headlines in India, he has also received a lot of media attention.

A newspaper editorial reminded its readers that Padayappa was “always an elephant in the wild, to be treated with respect and caution”.

