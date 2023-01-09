Mexico. In the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, several scandals occurred and one of them that is remembered on social networks is related to Pedro Infante and a friend of his who challenged Jorge Negrete with bullets.

Said friend played shy characters on the screen, but in real life he had a strong character, it is mentioned in his biography. We refer to Armando Soto La Marina, “El Chicote”, who achieved popularity in the mexican cinema.

Soto La Marina acted with Pedro Infante in several films, including When the Brave Die and If They Kill Me Tomorrow, and according to several of his friends, he had an aggressive character, which is why he divorced his wives on several occasions and had fights with other actors like Eulalio González, “Piporro” and Pedro Armendáriz.

In those years it was highlighted in the press that Soto La Marina had an alleged lawsuit between him and Pedro Infante, “El Charro Cantor”, and things got so ugly that he even challenged him with bullets, This in the 40’s.

Armando Soto La Marina. Instagram photo

Because of a discussion about work issues, Soto La Marina and Jorge Negrete reportedly had an altercation and due to the former’s strong character, he came to propose to Negrete, who was the husband of María Félix, that they “shoot each other out.”

Armando’s violent character brought serious problems to his life, For this reason, the producers stopped calling him to work on other films, he ran out of money and ended up in ruins, it is mentioned in his biography.

In the 70s, Armando Soto The Navy declared a hunger strike outside the National Association of Actors (ANDA), with the intention of being hired to work, but to no avail.

Then he appeared with small roles in tapes such as De puro relajo and Legs crossed. Soto La Marina stopped living in 1983 due to a heart attack in her CDMX house.