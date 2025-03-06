They say that they cheat the appearances’. Almost always the sayings are verification of a repeated truth in time. We can also put ourselves in a cultured version and aim, as he pointed out Rudolf Arnheim, one of the top specialists in perceptual psychology of art, in ‘the … Visual thought: «Greek thinkers distinguished the prudent use of the sensory experience of its reckless use.

The criteria for evaluating perception was considered reason and not the senses ». Thus, although reason on perception is our main instrument to learn and apprehend reality, the truth is that -let’s again again – We must always walk with lead feet …

That also seems to be the opinion of Leandro Erlich (Buenos Aires, 1973), an artist whose main interest is to challenge the spectator’s perception with his works, playing with architecture, the optical illusion and analogously with the interactive participation of the public. Your work is erectedn an ambiguous territory in which the boundaries between reality and imagination are questioned, generating environments and images that disruption our sensory reactions – disregard of the senses called Rimbaud to the poet’s state – and force us to question the nature of things.

In a society like the current one in which technology and the means of (in) communication offer us increasingly complex and deceptive realities, their works help us remember that Perceptual mechanisms must be guided by our own experience and for the sense in which we use them.

‘The fridge in the room’ is its new exhibition, the fifth already in this gallery, that of Prats Nogueras Blanchard, And in it it shows us in a hyperrealistic way, and as out of context, a series of paintings that represent doors of domestic objects: a washing machine, a fridge, the back of a television, or even one of the doors of the exhibition space. Actually that pictorial and baroque game of the trapantojo that also refers us in the past to the famous Pliny narration the old man on the contest between zeuxis and Parrasio.

I find it significant to think about how, at a current moment of fictitious hyperreality and global deception promoted by technologies, a true media trumpe-oeyl, Erlich takes up with pictorial language A more human, warmer, more manual work, as an act of pure and hard resilience. It seems to me a very praiseful and corroborated attitude by the artist himself after a talk at the inauguration.

Leandro Erlich ‘The fridge in the room’. Prats Nogueras Blanchard Gallery. Madrid. C/ Charity, 18. Until April 6. Four stars.

The exhibition complements a video installation, ‘Six Cycles’, in which we can observe six clothing dryers turning at high speed, a movement that refers to the pictorial -I’m thinking about the blurred hand of the spinner of Velázquez-and invites us to doubt once more than our senses see or not.