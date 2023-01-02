“The prince of Bel Air” was one of Will Smith’s first acting jobs. It came to TV for the first time in 1990, reached up to six seasons and catapulted the protagonist to the top of Hollywood. Not only has it become a classic on the small screen, but it also has moments that are as funny as they are heartbreaking.

As we saw on the show, Will moved to live with his relatives in the luxurious Bel-Air neighborhood. Quickly, his uncle Phil became the father figure he never had, since his father left him when he was young. This plot reached its most dramatic moment in the chapter “Dad has a new excuse.”

Will was abandoned in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

In this episode, the protagonist deals with the return of his father, Lou, and is willing to forgive him. What he did not suspect were the true intentions of the lord: his sudden appearance was to take economic benefits from the new status of his eldest son.

The day they both planned to travel, his father decides to leave him behind again with the excuse that he had to attend to his new job. At first, Will tries to cover up the emotional blow, but is ultimately devastated. Between tears and complaints, he only finds refuge in the arms of his uncle Phil.

Is the chapter inspired by real events?

Will Smith and his father together. Photo: Reuters

This chapter was inspired by the protagonist’s own experiences with his father in real life, Willard Carroll Smith. Although on previous occasions the actor declared that his father was there for him, his behavior in general and the mistreatment of his mother were an important factor in their relationship.

In addition, Smith He mentioned that, on one occasion, he thought about killing his father when he was in a hospital bed. His statements left quite a strong impression on his followers, since they revealed that a superficial smile can hide deep suffering.