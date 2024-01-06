When it is mentioned Karyn Parsonswe immediately thought of Hilary Bankshis iconic character in 'The prince of Bel Air'. The series, which also made famous Will Smith, became a television classic. But what happened to Karyn Parsons after your time in this successful sitcom? This article explores the path and decisions that took Parsons beyond the world of acting, revealing little-known aspects of her life after 'The Fresh Prince of Rap'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35baRhkZ6-8

YOU CAN SEE: The Hollywood actress who spent NEW YEAR 2024 on the beaches of Ancón: “I want to film a movie here”

What happened to Karyn Parsons after 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'?

After her memorable performance as Hilary Banks, Will Smith's cousin, Karyn Parsons wanted to continue her career in acting. She appeared in series like 'Melrose Place', 'Gulliver's Travels' and films like 'Major Payne', but none brought her the same success as the role she played in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

Given this, Parsons decided to create, write, produce and star in his own series: 'Lush life', in 1996. However, the Fox television network ended up canceling it after airing four episodes of the seven they had recorded.

Karyn Parsons was 24 years old when she began playing Hilary Banks in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. Photo: NBC

Why did Karyn Parsons stop acting?

Karyn Parsons not only said goodbye to her character in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', but also walked away from acting for 16 years. Her decision to leave acting was due in part to her desire to focus on her family and her new personal projects. This transition marked the beginning of a new stage in her life, away from the spotlight and cameras.

It was only in 2020 that she decided to act again with a leading role along with her children, in 'Sweet thing', a film directed by her husband, Alexander Rockwell.

What is Karyn Parsons currently doing?

Today, Karyn Parsons has established herself as a writer of children's literature. With books like 'How High the Moon' and the 'A Sweet Blackberry' series, Parsons has found a new way to express her creativity.

Although Parsons does not rule out returning to the world of acting, she is currently focused on writing. “It wasn't because I didn't like it, but because now I have other things to take care of, which are more important to me,” she commented in an interview for Espinof.

#39The #Fresh #Prince #BelAir39 #happened #Karyn #Parsons #legendary #Hilary #stop #acting