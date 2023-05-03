“This is the maxi-story of how my changed, upside down, upside down life ended”. If you read this sentence humming it is very likely that you too grew up on bread and Willy, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, one of the most iconic and beloved TV series of all the nineties, which tells of how the life of the Banks family is immediately turned upside down when Willy, a relative from Philadelphia, moves into their residence in Bel-Air. More than thirty years after the release of the first season, what happened to the protagonists of the show? Let’s find out together.