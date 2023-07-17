Graffiti with the ISIS flag that appeared in 2017 in the courtyard of the Estremera prison (Madrid).

The “frequent” appearance inside prisons of graffiti made by inmates that “because of their content or symbology” may constitute a crime, sometimes because they imply an exaltation of jihadism, are a headache for the Ministry of the Interior. according to an official letter from Penitentiary Institutions recently sent to the prisons to which EL PAÍS has had access. In order to face the consequences that the presence of these graffiti entails ―temporary closure of the cells and common space in which they appear while their origin is investigated― and to avoid impunity for their authors, Penitentiary Institutions orders in that document to update the protocol that until now they were started by prison officials when they found them. The objective of Interior is to achieve “more operability and speed” in the face of these incidents, as detailed in it.

The decision is made after the National Court has acquitted in the last year five presumed jihadists who were attributed to carrying out this type of graffiti in prisons, a circumstance that in all cases was used unsuccessfully by the Prosecutor’s Office in the accusations against them. However, prison sources completely separate the new instruction from these judicial decisions. According to prison statistics, dozens of graffiti made by inmates are located each year, although in 2021 only two were considered allegedly criminal, a figure that last year increased to four.

Interior’s concern about these incidents dates back to 2017. On March 21 of that year, officials from the Madrid VII Penitentiary Center, in the town of Estremera, discovered on a wall of the closed-regime apartment ―which houses dangerous and troublesome inmates ― a graffiti depicting the flag of the Islamic State (ISIS) with the expression in Arabic “there is no God but Allah and Muhammad is his prophet”, the shahada or testimony of faith of Muslims. A month later, when this graffiti had already been erased, another one appeared in which an appeal was made to the prisoners related to the jihadist ideology so that they did not abandon their activity as “soldiers of the Caliphate”.

Those graffiti were the beginning of a judicial investigation called Operation Escribano that led to the arrest, in October 2018, of about thirty prisoners accused of forming a jihadist group that radicalized other inmates in prisons. Finally, only four of them sat on the bench, among them the alleged authors of those graffiti and other similar ones that were found during the investigations in two cells of the Campos del Río prison (Murcia). The four have so far been acquitted twice for these events, the last time in February. In this last sentence, the court considered that those graffiti were not a crime, considering that they constituted “forms of vindication typical of the prison environment.” On June 23, the National Court ordered a repeat trial.

Following those findings, in October 2017 Penitentiary Institutions drew up a first action protocol for graffiti found in common areas of prisons. Only a few months later, in February of the following year, he drew up a second one, focused in this case on those graffiti that were located in the cells, considering that they had “less dissemination or publicity” than the previous ones. The main difference between the two instructions was that, in the first case, the prison officials had to notify the security forces and in the second, the judge on duty. Now, after “the experience accumulated over the years”, Interior unifies both into one.

In this way, when any graffiti is found, regardless of whether it appears in a common area or in a cell, prison workers must follow the same five steps. In the first place, “immediately after the graffiti has been located, they will be preserved” to prevent them from being manipulated or erased. To do this, the cell or area where it is located will be sealed to continue with the following steps included in the instruction.

Thus, the officials will prepare a report in which “the facts will be described, identifying the author or authors of the same (if possible), attaching the clearest possible photographs of the graffiti and informing of the measures adopted for its preservation.” This document will be sent to the Prison Security Coordination so that those responsible make a first “assessment of the graffiti” and proceed, if necessary, to its translation. It will be from this assessment that it is inferred whether the content of the graffiti can “cover characters of [algún] crime” such as glorifying terrorism, punishable by one to three years in prison.

In this case, the facts will be brought to the attention of the police force responsible for the perimeter security of the prison – which in the vast majority of prisons is the Civil Guard – so that it can in turn forward the information to an investigation group to to carry out a visual inspection and ensure the evidence for its subsequent submission to the courts. Only then, and as a last step, will the officials proceed to erase the graffiti and, in this way, unseal the cell or the common area so that it can be used again by the inmates. The document emphasizes that with all this it is intended to recover “as soon as possible” for its use the places where the graffiti were found.

The difficulty of evaluating the graffiti found in prisons as evidence of crimes was not only revealed in the acquittals of Operation Escribano. In July of last year, the National Court also released another alleged jihadist by rejecting the evidence collected against him, including the graffiti located in April 2018 in the bathrooms, the patio and a cell of the Algeciras prison ( Cádiz) when he was confined there for another crime, were enough to accuse him of terrorist self-indoctrination.

In that ruling, the magistrates highlighted that although the marks found in the prison were interpreted as symbols of the Islamic State – one supposedly represented the flag of the terrorist organization together with an assault rifle – and, therefore, a possible indication of the process of jihadist radicalization of the accused, in reality the authorship of the same was never determined except for a report that included the “private criteria” of the civil guard who prepared the police report on that finding.