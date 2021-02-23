After the VIP vaccination scandal exploded, the Frente de Todos issued a statement on Tuesday in which it endorsed the departure of Ginés González García and described the scandal as “unacceptable.”

“Faced with the specific situation of an unacceptable procedure, the President reacted quickly and in an exemplary manner to ensure the most absolute impartiality and respect for the criteria of order without exceptions,” said the political group on its Twitter account.

Despite the fact that several members of the Frente de Todos participated in the scandal, the statement made a clean slate: “A new stage begins with the aim of protocolizing the vaccination criteria as much as possible and ensuring total transparency in the process.”

Although without details or details, the official force assures that at this stage “any Argentine or Argentinian will be able to know what the guidelines are that we follow, who was vaccinated and who is their turn in the next stages.”

The thread of the Front of All.

“It is about ensuring the distribution and application fast and fair of vaccines throughout the country, “he reaffirms.

After informing that the Government has already vaccinated 700 thousand people (at least with the first dose), the Frente de Todos highlighted that this week a million new Sinopharm vaccines will arrive from China.

The second part of the statement.

