The Electoral Chamber confirmed this week the electoral calendar. If there are no changes, on August 8 there will be PASO throughout the country. However, the ruling party and the Casa Rosada do not abandon the plan to postpone the primaries.

President Alberto Fernandez He returned to address the issue with the governors of the North, during their meeting in Catamarca. The head of state is convinced of the need to avoid crowds in the dead of winter, when the country might be suffering the scourges of the second wave that has the region in suspense. However, he warned that if changes are not motorized in Congress, he will be obliged to comply with the schedule established by the electoral Justice.

“If there is consensus to change the calendar, those who have to move are the governors, because I don’t vote in Congress, legislators vote ”, insisted more words / words the head of state, according to officials present at the meeting.

The 10 governors of the North had put the issue back on the agenda during their penultimate meeting, on January 20, in La Rioja.

Among the provincial leaders there was everything. Gustavo Sáenz from Salta rushed in January to call elections in his province for July 4, something uncomfortable for the arguments of the ruling party. This Friday the Peronists pointed to the two radicals of the group, Gerardo Morales placeholder image (Jujuy) and Gustavo Valdes (Corrientes) as the main stakeholders in suspending or postponing the elections, a possibility that makes noise within Juntos por el Cambio.

It is, strictly speaking, a half truth. Both accompany the initiative, but their relatives remember that there were two Peronist governors present at the meeting –Juan Manzur (Tucumán) and Jorge Capitanich (Chaco) – who promoted the initiative during a barbecue in Olivos, in December, after signing the new fiscal pact.

In Olivos. President Alberto Fernández, Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner: three fundamental actors to define the electoral calendar.

“Today there is a pandemic. Today is a serious complication. We are going to have a weekend of strong mobilization for the elections, but in the meantime there will be a campaign, with all that that implies. And in Corrientes we will have at least 3 elections. We always had the same position. Others are the ones who have changed, ”Valdés said to Clarion, alluding to the elections for governor and local deputies, the national primaries, the general ones and the crack that opens up within the opposition the possibility of postponing or suspending the STEP.

Other governors who were at the meeting downplayed the President’s comment and left open the interpretation of what he meant. “It was a passing comment. I do not understand if he said that he did not vote because he is not a deputy or because they are Máximo and Cristina Kirchner”, They maintained.

Fernández not only spoke of the possibility of postponing the PASO with the governors. The one-time suspension is no longer an option for opponents or for government officials, unless a health disaster occurs. On Thursday afternoon the President spoke in his office in Casa Rosada about the electoral calendar with the President of the Deputies Sergio Massa, who publicly supported the idea of ​​concentrating efforts on the vaccination operation. “Between spend on tickets and spend on vaccinesI prefer vaccines ”, Massa repeated a month ago.

A while earlier, the leader of the Renewing Front had spoken in a reserved meeting with Maximum Kirchner and other referents of the Buenos Aires PJ on the elections. The PASOs were part of the conversations.

In addition, the leader of La Cámpora and new president of the Provincial Justicialist Party, headed the meeting prior to the closing of the unified list on Monday, which he shared with mayors and national authorities. There was a coincidence that there will be primaries, which will be fundamental to elect candidates and avoid dispersions in the districts where Peronism does not govern.

In the massismo they affirm that there is consensus within the ruling party and the opposition on the need to postpone the STEP. They point to the radical project as a middle way Carla Carrizo and Emiliano Yacobitti, close to Martin Lousteau, who propose declaring the primaries “not susceptible of being suspended”, but enable to shorten the times between the internal and the general ones to avoid that the campaign extends too much. The assessment that they make in the presidency of Deputies collides with the positions of a fraction of the PRO, the CC and the UCR.

One of the authors of one of the 6 projects that would enable Changes in the electoral calendar also make electoral initiatives relative. “We don’t even know when are we going to session“, it states.

The ruling party argues that their motivations for postponing the STEP lie in the health risk in the middle of the slow vaccination campaign and with problems in the vaccine stock. From the opposition they point out that the Government wants to change the date of the primaries to capitalize on the rebound in the economy and immunization against the coronavirus.