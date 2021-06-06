The communicational swords of the ruling party already diagram the electoral campaign whose top political directives are they draw on Mondays in the Buenos Aires governorate among the main shareholders of the Frente de Todos. The Government and the opposition are preparing for a campaign that, as the President anticipated, will be unprecedented because the pandemic will force the replacement of acts so expensive for the Peronist liturgy with virtuality. Young people and those disenchanted with the ruling party are some of the objectives that those that the National Executive and that of the Province, where 40 percent of the electorate lives, they bet to seduce with tax relief and a personalized message. The electoral brand The Front of All will once again be the umbrella to order the strategy, but not the only one.

Segmentation, capillarity, search engine positioning and a coordinated use of social networks are some of the words that appear in the official glossary for the September PASO. They are very similar to the tools that he popularized in local politics Marcos Peña, the absolute monarch of the electoral strategy (and communication) of the PRO between 2015 and 2019.

Some of these categories sneak into the incipient conversations of the communicational table coordinated by the Secretary of Communication, Juan Pablo Biondi and the Media, Francisco Meritello; and, the Headquarters Press Undersecretary, Javier Porta, on behalf of the Casa Rosada; campers Hernan Reibel, Rodrigo rodra, Patucho Alvarez and Santiago Carreras; the communication managers of the Renovador Front, Santiago García Vázquez and Claudio Ambrosini; and the Secretary of Communication of Axel Kicillof, Jesica Rey.

With increasing intensity the allies of the Frente de Todos exchange the opinion studies they consume in private. From the surveys of the consultancy Analogies, commissioned by La Cámpora, going through the polls by Roberto Bacman, among others, which arrive at La Rosada to analyze Antoni Gutiérrez Rubí, the Catalan consultant who listens the most Sergio Massa and work with Cristina Kirchner in 2017, or to the ideas of Ignacio Ramirez, the sociologist who raised Kicillof to Renault Clío to tour the Province in 2019.

To generate conversations in social networks, almost no one within the ruling party holds the power of fire and the professionalization of The field. This week, in coordination with the FR, they managed to install the volunteer firefighter’s day as a trend. It seems little, but it is a universe of thousands of people and their families, all over the country. The messages will be geolocated; a message for a rural town in the interior of Buenos Aires has nothing to do with the problem of a young man in an urban center. The trend towards the virtuality of the last electoral turns will be strengthened. “The public space is the virtual space,” they reason.

From some of these studies emerged the need to work to reach the late millennials and the zoomers, young people between 16 and 32 years old (one of the sectors most affected by the crisis). In fact, that path has already begun. “Argentina is a punk country”, President Alberto Fernández told the comedian Pedro Rosemblat, in a communicational bet that will be repeated on new platforms such as Twitch, capable of adding hundreds of thousands of views.

In the government they want above all to tune in to the same frequency and speak the same language as younger voters. The interview given to streamer Thomas Quentin Palma (for channel 9) in which Fernández defined Martín Guzmán had those winks. The head of state defined Martín Guzmán as “very flameThe presentation in society of the new dog of the presidential family, Blue, also tried to relax the President.

For this segment, mostly away from traditional politics, they will seek to communicate tax simplifications; tax relief that favor entrepreneurship and incentives for SMEs to employ more young people.

Due to the high level of disenchantment with politics, in the ruling party the idea of ​​looking for a “little spent” candidate prevails, who can be seen as a novelty. It should also have an intense and oiled use of its social networks and not generate “internal noise”. The president of the National Council for Social Policy Coordination Victoria Tolosa PazFor now, it meets several of the conditions. For the same reason, a sector of the ruling party resists the landing of the ambassador in Brazil and former governor Daniel Scioli. Radicalization is not a value either.

The “pot” and the message 360

In the Executive they recognize that in the middle of the opposition shorts, the Let’s change candidates are more installed. The strength of the ruling party, on the other hand, is the electoral brand: the Frente de Todos. “Together for Change, as a brand, does not measure more than 20 points”, They are excited.

For that reason, they will insist on highlighting the unit value and the individual attributes of each political sector of the coalition, such as they have already been doing it, to retain their hard core. The President capitalized on legal abortion; La Cámpora, the wealth tax and the alignment between rates and salaries (which in the middle of the salary bid is up for debate); and Massa, the return of Profits and Security policies. “You have to be a pout instead of a mush”Says a leader who participates in the discussions. The culinary metaphor aims to identify the flavor of each ingredient and not to an insipid mixture. The ossobuco, the most protein ingredient of the Creole dish, is of course Kirchnerismo.

Unlike macrismo, the ruling party will not renounce a 360 message, for all audiences. To this end, it will seek to communicate the presence of a Protective state versus an absent state representing in the Macri government; the care (which is equivalent to the arrival of vaccines) and economic improvements, with which it intends to pay off the pending promises of the successful 2019 campaign.

The strategy is still discussed among the main partners of the ruling party. In La Rosada they think of a management plebiscite, as are usually the midterm elections. Some allies doubt that approach and seek to appeal to a vote of confidence and, again, to unity. “It is still a diagnostic stage. While we continue with our imprint: as territorial as possible in the context of the pandemic. The national campaign will be coordinated ”, they maintain near Kicillof.

In the ruling party they believe that polarization – which two years ago concentrated 89% of the votes in two options – will prevail again in the electoral race. Every appearance of Macri is a balm for the Front of All. According to the official diagnosis, the former president serves to retain the soft voters of the ruling party, who are disenchanted with the direction of the Government and to attract opposition voters, who they do not want to elect Macri again. They intend to install the idea that the united peronism is he unique with political back to capture the transformations that the country needs, from a tax reform to the abortion law.

The ruling party has little hope – despite the policy of providing a free universe of remedies for PAMI members – within the segment of over 65 of the main urban centers of the country, closely linked to JxC. Instead, focus all cannons on the North, in Patagonia and in the Province, “Mother of all battles”, the reason that forced to concentrate the political meetings of the main partners there.