After weeks of paralysis, at least public due to the historic Lisbon disaster, the dismissal of Setién, the resignation of Abidal, Messi’s burofax and the announcement of the vote of no confidence, this is the week of Ramon Planes and Koeman at Barça . Even cornered as he is, Bartomeu pronounced his classic phrase last Saturday (“the club does not stop”) and, with Villarreal less than a week away and the Dutchman pressing, it is time to give the squad a definitive shape. Ramon Planes, Barça technical secretary who took command of operations after Abidal’s departure, has worked for five weeks to try, in coordination with Koeman, to try to leave a relatively competitive group to the Dutchman. Still, however, there are many open fronts is Can Barça. This is a report of them.

Right side. After three seasons as a Barça player, Nelson Semedo goes to Wolverhampton of the Premier in an operation that, according to various sources, will leave some 35 million in the Barca coffers. At the same time, Moussa Wagué leaves on loan to Paok de Thessaloniki for a season. The Greeks take over the Senegalese’s file. With Sergi Roberto as the only right-back, and not pure, of the squad, it is urgent to reinforce the position. The one wanted by Barça is Sergiño Dest, a 19-year-old young man with a double passport (Dutch and American) who plays for Ajax, but is also loved by Bayern. Barça intends to incorporate him on loan with a mandatory purchase option. Barça’s plan B is the Betic Emerson, of whom he owns 50% and who, in principle, was going to join in 2021. He could advance his departure. There is a third way, Max Aarons, an English Under-21 international from Norwich, who is also watched by Bayern.

The central. Piqué, Araujo and Lenglet, the latter despite his hesitant Gamper, have a guaranteed position. The fourth central square is reserved for Eric García. Manchester City is asking for 18 million euros for the Catalan, which Barça hopes to get out of the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo. Naples and Rennes are behind the French center-back, who has not caught on despite arriving as a signing with a great future for which Juventus was interested in his day.

Left side. A new open front at Barça due to Atalanta’s interest in Júnior Firpo. The Dominican with a Spanish passport does not convince Koeman. If Junior leaves, Barça would be obliged to sign a substitute for Jordi Alba because Miranda does not count for the Dutch coach and another youth squad, Akieme, has left on loan to Almería. Estupiñán liked him, but he has gone to Villarreal.

Records. The departure of Vidal, who had one year left on his contract as Rakitic, has alleviated the salary pressure that Barça has with the chips. Vidal leaves a million euros in the coffers of Barça and signs two years for the neroazzurri. Barça stay with Pjanic, De Jong, Busquets and Aleñá as midfielders. If a right-back is incorporated, Sergi Roberto will be the wild card, but Wijnaldum’s folder cannot be closed either. Thiago’s arrival at Liverpool leaves the Dutchman in a compromising situation. In principle, the Dutchman has decided to stay after a conversation with Klopp, but Barça can return to the charge.

The Riqui Puig case. As reported yesterday by the Sport newspaper, Riqui Puig has ignored Ronald Koeman’s advice and wants to stay at Barça. The one from Matadepera, who plans to meet with the club this week to study the situation, intends to show his coach that he is wrong. Riqui has a contract until 2021 with Barça but if he becomes a player in the first squad, he would extend it until 2023. Koeman has envisioned that he will have few minutes, so he decided that the best thing was to be honest with the brand new Under-21 international and him has recommended to go out. But Riqui doesn’t want to. And it is not the first time that he ignores advice. A few months ago Patrick Kluivert, head of Barça’s training football, recommended something similar to him and the youth squad replied that he reported with Abidal. Another open case.

The departure of Suárez. After six years of success, and becoming the third top scorer in the club’s history, the Uruguayan is leaving. His track record has been brilliant. Its ending, ugly. He stuck until he got Barça to pay him part of the token. Tomorrow will be his farewell as a Barça player. His right knee problems and certain behaviors in the locker room, where he had acquired a lot of power, pushed the club to make the decision to tell him that he was not part of the project. Messi is left without his two best friends in the dressing room, Vidal and the Uruguayan hunter, almost on the same day. Suárez’s gap is going to be much more difficult to fill than many think. At the club they are also aware of this, but they understood that their cycle had come to an end.

The front. The departure of Suárez, and the income from Semedo, Todibo, Júnior and perhaps Rafinha, another of the players who must rescind, will open the door to the signing of a forward. A last attempt by Lautaro Martínez is not ruled out. Not a covered. But Koeman’s desire is Memphis Depay, who ends his contract in 2021. Lyon would be willing to sell him for about 25 million.