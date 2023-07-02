At the top of Jaizkibel, San Sebastián at its feet, Pogacar and Vingegaard, the stars, leave the stage. Passions replace them.

The rage of Pello Bilbao, and his attack on the descent against the headwind, his useless and beautiful duel against the voracity of the pursuers, the best of the Tour, about twenty, and with them, always, Mikel Landa, Carlos Rodríguez, the hope.

The madness of Victor Lafay, and his victory.

The permanent unease of Wout Van Aert, defeated again, and his fist in the air, the unbearable paradox that who knows that the more prizes he wins, the bigger they are, the more loser he will feel, since they will be forced every day to prove that they are winners. Tactics are built by heads, and emotions make them great, unique. So three weeks. Frustration, failure, the sleepless night reviewing the day before, is the most powerful fuel.

Everything was born on Saturday.

Bilbao had a puncture on Saturday, and in the afternoon he was crushed for not having dared to stop and change bikes, and he was even more crushed because, he says, his indecision had spoiled the most special day he had experienced on a bicycle, pedaling with a Tour number through his town, Gernika, under the mural that his friends painted for him. “And I was left with rage,” he confesses, “of not having been the protagonist that people expected.” And at night, in his engineer’s head, in his magnificent downhill body, he planned his attack, his revenge, his acceleration in the most technical part of the Jaizkibel descent, even knowing he was doomed. He made a gap, 10s, kept hoping. He succumbed.

At Pike on Saturday, where the crowds were only swearing by Mikel Landa and the Tour was beginning to feud, Pogacar and Vingegaard did not come out on top alone. With them, covered, at his wheel, invisible to the camera dazzled by the splendid smile of Pogacar uninhibited, the paleness of Vingegaard, a light and red jersey is guessed, a Cofidis. Who is that? French voices are heard glued to the TV in the press room. Who is it? They don’t recognize it. Until then they have only had eyes for their Julian Alaphilippe, who disappears and fades; for his Thibaut Pinot, who ages without remedy, and his David Gaudu, who never arrives. They do not recognize Lafay, whom they have always believed to be a secondary, a 27-year-old crazy horse from Lyon, who won a stage in Abruzzo in the Giro de Egan Bernal. And they get excited because Lafay wants the three of them to continue alone to Bilbao, and they get even more excited on Sunday, when, Bilbao already absorbed, on a little hill before the last curve, under the red triangle of the last kilometer, he jumps convinced that he will arrive the first, and he leaves Van Aert standing up, his team worked so hard for nothing, and he allows himself to be absorbed, dazed and very fast, by the noise and colors of the crazy street. The impossible madness on Saturday was reality, flesh and blood on Sunday, and France can already forget about Alaphilippe, retarded, and Gaudu.

More information

The Tour runs through the territories of the landism, those waiting for the big day, which is everyone, Legutiano, so close to his Murgia, and the red, green and white of his ikurriñas, next to his name, Mikel Landa! with exclamations, together with her landista faith, it is warm, it fills the air under the dark clouds, as if whoever invented it did it on a cloudy, British or Irish day, and the fine rain, and the same harmony so Gestalt, so sedative, she shines in the haze on Neilson Powless’s pink bike, in her red polka dot jersey and pink EF team patches. Towards San Sebastián, through the landscapes so repeated that Colombians think it is Boyacá and also eastern Antioquia and Ecuadorians the Carchi of their Richard Carapaz who saddens them with his abandonment and his broken leg, so green, so humid, the clouds enveloping the peaks, everything rolls smooth and fast until the sun breaks on the ascent to Jaizkibel, from the sea of ​​Hondarribia up to 400 meters, and stings the skin and the spirits of the UAE and the Jumbos, joyful and combative youth , who decide to break the peloton, like the sun the clouds, to leave theirs alone, their Tadej Pogacar and their Jonas Vingegaard, and they compete among themselves, Majka and Van Baarle, to see who climbs the hill the fastest from which they life is seen, and, when the time came, after the Yates twins, again, they will launch one last flash, and Adam Yates even puts at risk, with his effort, the yellow jersey that he maintains, they compete against each other, Pogacar and Vingegaard, every day a hand-to-hand combat, and they are left alone, and Pogacar sprints wild , the only way he has to run, splurge, and Vingegaard catches it. 3 bonuses are played (8s for the first, 5s for the second) and it seems that the entire Tour is being played, so much energy, so much desire. Long live the Tour! Pogacar wins, and he turns and asks Vingegaard if he wants to continue the duel until the end, the remaining 16 kilometers to the Kursaal, next to Zurriola beach, along the promenade that smells of fish and that they cross indolently, the non-Tour days, barefoot youngsters with surfboards under their arms. Shaking his head, Vingegaard, always patient, always suspicious, says no. Only 20 minutes later, when Lafay wins and when Pogacar, in a second absolute sprint that makes his newly rebuilt wrist crack again, only loses by centimeters to a dejected Van Aert, but adds 4 more bonus seconds, and that’s it, in two days , he has 16, at the price of a tremendous effort, and Vingegaard, who tries almost as much as him, 11s less, everyone shouts, already in French, bien sûr, Live the Tour!

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.