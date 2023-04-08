The French soccer players comfortably beat Colombia 5-2 on Friday in new coach Hervé Renard’s first match. A friendly match that seeks to prepare the women’s team for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in the middle of the year.

Renard, who coached the Saudi Arabia men’s team at the World Cup in Qatar last year, replaced Corinne Diacre after she was forced to resign following a revolt by her players.

A first challenge for the new coach took place this Friday, April 7, when the French faced the Colombians in a friendly match. The two teams are preparing for the World Cup this July in New Zealand and Australia.

Eugenie Le Sommer, the footballer of the Lyon Olympics, he scored twice to help France to victory in the match played in the city of Clermont-Ferrand.

Renard had called Le Sommer to the team after a two-year absence, the previous entress having dispensed with the lead. The footballer rewarded her call-up with a double.

A performance that contrasted with that of the captain Wendie Renard, whose mistakes led to two goals for the Latin American team. The goals came from a stopped ball collection from one of the figures of the tricolor, Catalina Usme, and the player of the Colombian club América de Cali, Daniela Arias.

Delphine Cascarino scored two of France’s other goals and Grace Geyoro completed the job in second-half stoppage time.

For the French, and their new manager, there are only three warm-up games left — against Canada on April 11, Ireland on July 6 and Australia on July 14 — before Les Bleues’ World Cup debut. A match in which they will face Jamaica in Sydney on July 23.

Renard, a stranger in the world of women’s football

The decision to choose Renard as the new coach of France was not without controversy. On the list there were names that had much more experience in the world of soccer played by women. However, something about his charisma and leadership convinced the French Football Federation.

Proof of his character as a coach was that well-remembered motivational talk to his former team, Saudi Arabia, at half time in their match against the current champions, Argentina. His footballers had left the pitch at a disadvantage, but after his words, they returned to the field to seal the first big surprise of the World Cup in Qatar: defeating the team led by soccer star Lionel Messi.

France coach Herve Renard has a drink before the women’s international friendly soccer match between France and Colombia at the Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, on April 7, 2023. © Frank Fife / AFP

Renard has not been very successful in French territory, his fame has been built far from home. Managing Zambia, he led them to the quarterfinals and then win their first Africa Cup of Nations.

Three years later, he did it again with the Ivory Coast in the same tournament. In addition, he qualified Morocco for the 2018 World Cup.

Her path could change, now taking the reins of one of the powers of women’s soccer worldwide. An opportunity that comes after clashes between the players and her former coach led to Diacre’s removal from office on March 9.

with AFP