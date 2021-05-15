French newspaper readers Le Figaro supported the decision of Russia to include the United States and the Czech Republic in the list of unfriendly countries, they advised the Russian Federation to add several more states to the list.

“Russia has finally made up its mind. Finally, she realized that the United States does not care about others and thinks only of its own interests and does not hesitate to apply economic and political sanctions. <…> Moscow has shown the right initiative, ”one of the readers wrote.

Another user, under the nickname Ja9978, stressed that the decision that Russia made was honest, as the US behavior for the last 15 years “has been absolutely unfriendly.” At the same time, a reader of a French newspaper under the nickname gauloisrefractaires announced that France and Poland should be added to the list. He was supported by another user who concluded that it was time for the world community to recognize the fact that the United States is “hated all over the planet.”

“Bravo (to Russian President Vladimir. – Ed.) Putin, who does not let things go by themselves, as (French leader Emmanuel. – Ed.) Macron does,” wrote LETITAN.

On May 14, the Russian government approved the list of unfriendly countries, which included only two states – the Czech Republic and the United States. At the same time, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted on the same day that a small number of countries in this list indicate the readiness of the Russian Federation for dialogue.

However, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek called the adoption of this decision by the Russian side a further step towards the escalation of relations not only with the Czech side, but also with the entire European Union and its allies. The head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday that the list undermines diplomatic relations.

At the same time, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, admitted that if the anti-Russian policy continues, Moscow could expand this list.

Putin signed a decree on the creation of the corresponding list on April 23. The decision was made after a “diplomatic aggravation” began between Moscow and the Western countries in mid-April. Then the Czech Republic announced the alleged involvement of the Russian Federation in the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014, after which Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats. Moscow has taken mirror measures. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the fact that the Czech Republic does not publish a report on the explosion as evidence of a lie.

As a result of a series of announcements by the parties about additional measures regarding the presence of diplomats in these countries, by May 31, seven diplomats, 25 technical staff and 19 people received on the spot will remain in the embassies of the Czech Republic and Russia.

Similar measures also relate to the April 15 decision of US President Joe Biden, who imposed new sanctions on Russia. In late April, the US Embassy announced that it would stop issuing visas for nonimmigrant and non-diplomatic travel. In addition, the United States diplomatic mission recommended that Americans whose Russian visas expire to leave the country by June 15.