The French team set an anti-record for the World Cup finals without making a single hit in the first half

The French national football team set an anti-record for the final matches of the World Cup. It is reported on Twitter Opta.

The French football players did not make a single blow to the goal of Argentina for the entire first half of the decisive game in Qatar. Since the start of such statistical observations in 1996, no team has shown such a low performance in the final. The French also never touched the ball in the opponent’s penalty area.

As of this writing, the meeting is ongoing. The Argentines lead 2-0. The French team is the reigning world champion.

On December 17, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the match for third place. The Croatians won their third World Championship medal of all time in the tournament. In addition to the bronze in Qatar, the team took a silver in 2018 and another bronze in 1998.