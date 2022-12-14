The French team beat Morocco 2-0 and became the second finalist of the World Cup in Qatar

The French national football team beat the team of Morocco and became the second finalist of the World Cup in Qatar. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in El-Khaur at the stadium “El-Bayt” and ended with the score 2:0. The first goal in the fifth minute was scored by defender Theo Hernandez. The goal was the fastest in a World Cup semi-final since 1958. In the 79th minute, Randal Kolo Muani scored and strengthened the leadership of the French.

On December 13, the Argentina national team defeated the Croatian team 3:0 and became the first finalist of the tournament. Argentinian captain Lionel Messi, who converted a penalty, and striker Julian Alvarez, who scored a double, hit the opponents’ goal.

On December 18 at 18:00 Moscow time, the French will play with the Argentines in the final. The French team is the reigning world champion. The match for bronze between Morocco and Croatia will take place the day before, on December 17, also at 18:00.

The World Cup in Qatar started on November 20 and will last until December 18. The Russian national team misses the tournament due to the sanctions of the International Football Federation.