The World Cup dream for Morocco is over. And with that also for Africa. And for the Arab world. Although the Moroccan supporters were in the majority in the stands of the Al Bayt stadium, the French prevailed on the field of Al Khor. France defeated Morocco 2-0 and, just like in 2018, qualified for the final of the FIFA World Cup. In it, the team of national coach Didier Deschamps will meet Argentina with star player Lionel Messi on Sunday. Morocco will play against Croatia on Saturday in Doha for third place.

Morocco in the final of the World Cup, it was too good to be true. For four days, ‘The Lions of the Atlas’ could dream of being the first African and Arab participant in the final battle of the World Cup. Rarely has a country had so much moral support, but it was not enough. Reigning world champion France was simply better than the North Africans, who can already look back on their most successful World Cup ever. Although they did that mainly with Moroccan anti-football.

The Moroccan team of national coach Walig Regragui presented itself as the true masters of defense during the tournament. Building up the defense was elevated to an art with a very conservative 1-4-1-4-1 formation. Morocco only conceded one goal in their first five matches against Croatia, Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal. And that was even an own goal. Morocco itself lurked on the counter and managed to score five times. It was not enough to make it to a World Cup final.

Scenario

The minimalist tactic could be thrown into the trash after five minutes against France. After the Moroccan defender Jawad El Yamiq lost the ball in midfield, France switched quickly via Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé was brought into position. Twice a shot from the French striker was blocked before Theo Hernandez scored the first goal of the game.

It was exactly the scenario Deschamps had hoped for beforehand. France could now play the football with which it won the world title in Russia in 2018. Waiting to play, waiting for an error from the other side to then strike via the counter with the super quartet Griezmann, Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Olivier Giroud. For example, top scorer Giroud shot hard on the post before the break after an outbreak.

France failed to distance itself, so that Morocco could hope for a long time and continue to believe in an equalizer. Although the injury of captain Romain Saïss in the 21st minute meant another sensitive blow for Morocco. Still, ‘the family team’ of Regragui set itself up and El Yamiq was close to scoring with a spectacular bicycle kick just before the break. However, his effort hit the post.

Morocco was forced to play an all-or-nothing game in the second half, making it very difficult for France. At times, the Moroccan supporters still got to see eye-catching football from technically gifted football players such as Sofiane Boufal, Hakim Ziyech and Azzedine Ounahi. They turned the French crazy a few times, forced chances, but did not score again. In the 79th minute, substitute Randal Kolo Muani put an end to all Morocco’s illusions by tapping in the 2-0 after a nice action by Mbappé. Thus, Morocco was defeated by its own resources.

Dual nationality

France played against a lesser release of itself in several respects. Also in a literal sense. Besides the Moroccan Frenchman Regragui, the football players Saïss and Sofiane Boufal were also born in France. They both opted for Morocco on the basis of dual nationality. Just like with Ashraf Hakimi (Spain), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat and Ziyech (all three of the Netherlands) there were four ‘European Moroccans’ in the starting line-up. Regragui, together with the Canadian-born goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and four ‘native’ Moroccans, managed to make it a solid whole.

Soon after the elimination of the host country Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Morocco team could count on the sympathy of the Arab world. And after Ghana and Senegal fell in the round of 16, the whole of Africa also supported Morocco. Thus the legion of Morocco grew a little bigger. France could not match more than a few thousand fans at the most. Typical for the tournament where the supporters of European countries were always in the minority.

Bronze medal

It was the French who, cheering and singing, remained behind the goal after the final whistle, waiting for the happy ‘Haantjes’. They left Al Khor well after midnight on the way back to Doha. The Moroccan supporters had nothing left but to proudly clap for the best team in the country ever.

The hopes of a world title may be gone for Morocco, Africa and the Arab world, but the tournament is not over yet. A red crowd will want to shout Morocco to the first bronze medal at the Khalifa International stadium on Saturday. That would be much more than a consolation prize.