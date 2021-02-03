While this may not be completely a surprise, it is nonetheless a shock. As part of the Affair of the Century, the Paris administrative court declared the State guilty of culpable failure in the fight against global warming.

After two years of investigation, the judges came to the conclusion that France had not implemented sufficient sectoral policies to keep the commitments it made in terms of reducing greenhouse gases. This inertia is now declared illegal. New in France, the decision marks a historic turning point in the legal consideration of the climate emergency.

A fight led by four NGOs

Recognizing the unique responsibility of the State in the climate crisis: this was the main issue raised by the four NGOs which, in December 2018, had initiated the Case of the Century procedure. Oxfam, Notre Affaire à Tous, the Nicolas Hulot Foundation and Greenpeace started from an observation: after committing to the Paris Agreement to fight against global warming and having adopted, through several laws, reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, France had never respected them.

The four organizations asked the court to recognize this non-compliance as a fault engaging its responsibility. On January 14, during the hearing, the public rapporteur went in their direction, believing that the State “Did not take the binding measures” allowing him to ” respect the trajectory of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (-40% by 2030, editor’s note) that it has itself established as being likely to meet both its national objectives and its international commitments ”, Had estimated the magistrate. As is often the case, the Paris administrative tribunal followed his advice.

An essential differentiation

“A recognition of the fault of the State is not only symbolic”, notes Cécilia Rinaudo, jurist and spokesperson for Notre affaires à tous. “The tribunal establishes for the first time a direct causal link between the inaction of France and the impact of climate change on our societies and ecosystems”, continues the expert. “He thus recognizes a difference between individual responsibilities and that of the State. “ This new differentiation is also essential in law, continues the lawyer. “It can allow victims of climate change to open new litigation vis-à-vis the state, when they feel that global warming is losing their income, for example, or harming their right to live in a serene environment. “

This can indeed create a legal shock, abounds Laurent Fonbaustier, a lawyer specializing in environmental law. Provided, however, that justice can be based on the right balance of political power. “This decision is based on the non-respect of standards that the State has set itself”, notes the specialist.“The more programmatic laws we have and the more objectivable the commitments in terms of climate are, the more this jurisprudence will have a snowball effect and will allow us to move forward”, he notes. All these objectives still need to be adopted by parliament.

Recognized ecological damage, its repair required

In their appeal, the organizations also demanded recognition and compensation for the ecological damage caused by global warming. Here again, the administrative tribunal went in their direction… which was far from certain. The vast impacts of climatic upheavals are as diffuse in time as in space. The outline of their reparation is all the more difficult to define as French law provides that it should be done as a priority in kind, that is to say by repairing the damage physically. “With regard to climate change, the question of repairing ecological damage” resulting from damage to the environment, aggravated by excess greenhouse gas emissions”Is to say the least complex, recognized the actors of our business to all. “It divided the lawyers, and many lawyers felt that it was not playable”, specifies Cécilia Rinaudo. However, the NGOs tried it … and it seems they did well.

The state’s inability to meet its objectives leads to consider it responsible for ecological damage, said the court. As such, he will first have to repair it in kind. If the damage still lasts, the judge may order him to respect his commitments in order to put an end to it. The judge gives the ministers two months to prove their action.

Forcing the state to act: we’re almost there

This was the other strong point of the Affair of the Century: obtaining justice to force the State to act. It was also one of the most delicate. “Climate action requires the implementation of a variety of sectoral policies”, recalls Laurent Faubaustier. Transport, agriculture and even housing are involved, not to mention all sectors of energy production. In short, forcing the state to provide evidence of its action is one thing. Forcing him to take action is another.“On the part of the judge, this would be tantamount to replacing the parliament and the government”, continues the specialist in environmental law. However, on fundamental policies, only the Council of State is likely to do so, by censoring, for example, a certain financing law favorable to fossil fuels.

Last November, the latter, in fact, began to show his teeth. In conclusion of a seizure made by Damien Carême, former EELV mayor of Grande-Synthe, he had left the State three months to provide proof that its climate policies will allow it to meet its medium-term commitments. In the absence of convincing arguments, an addition could be made to it to force it to take new measures.

By giving ministers two months to prove that they can put an end to the ecological damage caused by global warming, the administrative tribunal took the same path. See you on April 3, therefore, to know the measures that the government intends to initiate.